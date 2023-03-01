Red State University To Hold ‘Genital Diversity Gallery’ During Annual Sex Week

Alexa Schwerha

A Louisiana university will host a “genital diversity gallery” on March 14 as one of several events featured during its fourth annual sex week, according to the schedule of events.

Tulane University’s sex week will take place March 13 to March 17 and consists of “comprehensive, queer-inclusive, culturally-specific, sex-positive sexual health events and conversations,” its website reads. This year’s calendar is slated with events focused on “genital diversity,” ethical pornography, queerness and polygamy.

The “Genital Diversity Gallery” will showcase models of genitalia to “destigmatize genitals and celebrate the diversity of bodies that exist,” according to its description. The models are provided by SexEd+, which creates models based on human moulding to educate about genital anatomy, and will include “assigned-male, assigned-female, intersex, trans, and with voluntary or forced surgeries.”

The Well for Health Promotion is taking over Tulane Tuesday today! Stop by to grab a mocktail, sober date ideas, and a Sex Week calendar at the LBC 🍹 pic.twitter.com/FstrGjosaI — Tulane Campus Health (@TUcampushealth) February 28, 2023

The Genital Diversity Gallery was on display during the 2021 and 2022 sex week events, according to past schedules.

Students can receive a “guide to ethical porn” during a March 13 event titled “(PO)pco(RN),” according to the schedule. An event on “sensual intelligence” the following day will teach students about how to “experience sex through all six of the senses” to be “more receptive to the more than 20 different orgasms that the human body has to offer.”

Feminist Alliance of Students at Tulane will host Dr. Mimi Schippers on March 15 to discuss “how poly relationships are portrayed in media and what healthy poly relationships can look like,” and students can watch an “external condom demonstration” on March 16 while making their own trail mix.

The week concludes with “Reclaiming Pleasure: Shame & the Queer Body” on March 17. The event “will discuss ways to reclaim personal and sexual pleasure in a heteronormative and cisnormative culture.”

“Queer and Gender-diverse individuals often have complicated relationships with sex and pleasure,” the description reads.

Tulane, Feminist Alliance of Students at Tulane and Schleppers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.