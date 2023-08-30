Red State School District Approves Policy Requiring Parents Be Informed Of Student Gender Transitions

Brandon Poulter

A Texas school district approved a policy on Monday that requires parents to be informed if a student wants to transition genders, according to local outlet KHOU 11.

The Katy Independent School District (ISD) passed the policy late Monday in a 4-3 vote after approximately four hours of public comments on the matter, according to KHOU 11. The new policy requires that teachers inform parents if their child uses a different name or pronoun at school, requires parental permission for using different pronouns and bars students from using bathrooms that do not match their biological sex.

“I really am for the idea that parents should be in charge of minor kids,” Shirley Thomas, a former Katy ISD parent, told KHOU 11.

Some board members fear that lawsuits could result from the policy, while parents were concerned that it might waste taxpayer dollars, according to KHOU 11.

School districts in multiple states are implementing similar policies. Chino Valley Unified School District in California voted in favor of a policy to notify parents about gender transitions in July, which resulted in Democratic state Attorney General Rob Bonta suing the school district.

A New Jersey judge blocked three school districts from enforcing their policies on the basis that they violate its “Law Against Discrimination.”

Katy ISD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.