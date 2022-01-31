Record Gun Sales Fueled By 5.4 Million First Time Buyers

BY HARRY WILMERDING

Gun sales surged to a record high in 2021, fueled by first-time gun owners, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

At least 5.4 million people purchased firearms for the first time in 2021, with roughly 30% of all gun purchases going to first-time buyers, according to the NSSF. The figure is a 10% decrease from 2020, when approximately 8.4 million people purchased firearms for the first time. (RELATED: Anti-Gunners Wrongly Try To Blame Gun Sales For Rise In Homicide Rates)

Crime is at an all-time high, murder is up in every big city & carjackings are spiking across America.



Since Jan. 1, 37 carjackings occurred in DC – blocks from Joe’s home.



Meanwhile, Joe is roaming DC, eating ice cream, and, of course, protected 24/7 by good guys with guns. pic.twitter.com/boFQgeWjf1 — NRA (@NRA) January 26, 2022

“We welcome these new gun owners to the greater community of law-abiding Americans who choose to own a firearm for lawful purposes, including self-defense, recreational target shooting and hunting,” Joe Bartozzi, NSSF president and chief executive, said.

“The surveys revealed that new gun owners are continuing to embrace their Second Amendment rights and nearly half of them are seeking out professional training,” Bartozzi said. “These trends show that not only is there still a strong interest in gun ownership but also that these new gun owners are interested in learning more about the safe and responsible handling, use and storage of firearms.

Meanwhile, the survey found a 58% increase in black Americans purchasing guns in 2020 compared to 2019 and a 49% increase in gun purchases by the Hispanic community.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.