Puglia’s Runway Experience Offers A New Look At Emerging Italian Fashion

By Luis Arellano

For Floridians with an appreciation for luxury, innovation, and global culture, Puglia’s Runway Experience offers a glimpse into the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of one of Italy’s most vibrant regions. As Florida continues to position itself as a hub for international trade and design, learning from regions like Puglia—renowned for blending heritage with cutting-edge innovation—can inspire local industries and entrepreneurs alike and is worth taking note of.\

The Apulian Runway Experience is a collaborative effort between CNA Puglia, La Ditta Aps, 4Season Events, Altavoce, and Spazio Art d’Or. It is backed by the Puglia Region, the ITS Academy Mi.ti. Moda, and several municipal and regional chambers of commerce, including Bari and Brindisi-Taranto.

In a celebration of heritage and innovation, the Apulian Runway Experience, also known as Puglia Fashion Week, returns for its second edition from November 9 to 13, spotlighting the region’s diverse and dynamic manufacturing sector. Organized by CNA Puglia under the patronage of the Puglia Region, this year’s event promises an expanded itinerary, starting in Lecce and making stops in Martina Franca, Mesagne, Bari, and Trani.

The event will feature over 50 handpicked Puglian brands alongside a host of professionals in fashion, accessories, and jewelry. In a standout debut, Rea Space, a cutting-edge local company and winner of the 2024 Compasso d’Oro, will unveil its innovative spacesuit designs during the Martina Franca showcase.

At a press conference held at the Bari Chamber of Commerce, Daniele Del Genio, President of CNA Puglia, underscored the importance of fostering synergy between local businesses and institutions. “By working together, we can respond to both the explicit and latent needs of a rapidly evolving market,” Del Genio said. Echoing this sentiment, Alessandro Delli Noci, Regional Councilor for Economic Development, highlighted Puglia’s efforts to propel its small and medium enterprises into the international arena, leveraging innovation and regional support.

The event also embraces Puglia’s rich history in textile craftsmanship. Marco Bascapè, Superintendent of the Archival and Bibliographic Superintendency of Puglia, lauded the centuries-old artisanal knowledge that has turned Puglia into a hub of “Made in Italy” excellence. Paola Romano, Regional Councilor for Culture, emphasized the importance of blending tradition with innovation, stating, “Understanding who we are and who we have been is the foundation for evolving our legacy.”

Creativity took center stage as Guido Santilio, President of the ADI Puglia and Basilicata Delegation, called for a design-driven approach to fashion, one that empowers smaller companies to compete on the global stage. Giuseppe Negro, Director of ITS Academy Mi.ti. Moda, added, “This event showcases Puglia’s vibrant and entrepreneurial spirit, capable of producing world-class quality.”

In Martina Franca, the fusion of beauty, tradition, and craftsmanship remains palpable. Roberto Ruggieri, the city’s Councilor for Productive Activities, remarked, “Elegance and class are woven into our city’s DNA, reflected in both our historic Baroque architecture and the exquisite fashion crafted by our artisans.”

From artisanal tradition to space-age design, Puglia’s fashion scene is more than a showcase—it’s a declaration of the region’s past, present, and boldly innovative future.