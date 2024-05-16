President Biden and Former President Trump Agree to Two Debates. One on CNN and the other on ABC.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to participate in a series of televised debates before the November 5 election. They previously engaged in two debates before the 2020 presidential election, which were sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. However, months ago, the Trump campaign informed the organization that they were not interested in adhering to their rules in 2024.

On Wednesday morning, President Biden’s campaign chair, Ms. O’Malley Dillon, sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates. The letter informed the commission that Biden would not participate in the three general-election debates it sponsors, scheduled for September 16, October 1, and October 9.

USA Today, among other media outlets, reports that the agreement on debates follows private, behind-the-scenes discussions about potential meetings. Representatives from both the Biden and Trump campaigns have been engaged in informal talks over the past few weeks, focusing on sessions that would bypass the commission. This information is attributed to two individuals familiar with the situation and a Trump campaign official.

CNN will host the first debate on June 27, providing voters the chance to hear from both candidates ahead of the elections. ABC will host the second debate on September 10. Both candidates have confirmed their participation in the debates.

Although some details remain unconfirmed, the revelation of two debates via social media posts on Wednesday morning hints at the potential for the earliest general-election debate in modern history. This news has sparked a surge of excitement in the campaigns of both candidates, following a lull in activity.

It is noteworthy that this sets the stage for the earliest televised general election debate since the tradition began in 1960, when John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon faced off. If the two debates occur, they will eliminate any debates during the critical homestretch of the campaign in October, when many people in various states are already voting.

The exchange of barbs has started, with Trump branding Biden “the WORST PRESIDENT in the history of the United States” upon acceptance. “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever encountered – He can’t string two sentences together!” he exclaimed. Concurrently, President Biden informed reporters, “I will debate him anytime and anywhere. I’m aware he has Wednesdays free,” which was a jibe at Trump, who takes that day off during his trial for campaign finance violations.

Early debates provide significant benefits for a president. Early votes are particularly vital, especially for Democrats. Polls suggest that Biden is trailing Trump, and despite a strong record on key issues like the economy, his position is not connecting with enough voters.

A side-by-side debate, potentially drawing a large audience, is seen by the Biden campaign as the most dramatic method to increase Trump’s exposure, potentially leading to a misstatement. Meanwhile, the Trump camp believes their candidate holds an advantage due to his extensive television experience.

“To allow candidates to fully utilize the allotted time during the debate, there will be no audience present. The moderators and further details of the debate will be disclosed at a future date,” stated CNN. Similarly, ABC anticipates adopting this approach for the debate they are hosting.

Jim Williams reports on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, providing both written articles and video coverage on a range of issues in the Middle East