Piers Morgan Asks Kyle Rittenhouse Point-Blank How It ‘Feels’ To ‘Kill Two Human Beings’

TV host Piers Morgan on Wednesday pressed Kyle Rittenhouse on his show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” about how he felt about shooting three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

A jury in Wisconsin acquitted Rittenhouse on murder charges in November 2021 stemming from an August 2020 incident when he shot two rioters in what he said was self-defense. “You’ve killed two human beings and wounded a third,” Morgan said. “I just wonder how that feels.”

“I don’t think it’s an appropriate question to ask how it feels,” Rittenhouse responded. “It’s not an easy thing to do it, something I live with every single day. It’s nightmares I have, it’s something that I had to deal with. I had to deal with the PTSD and the trauma from having to do that.”

The rioting in Kenosha started after police shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake while trying to take him into custody. The officer who shot Blake was reinstated after not being charged.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum reached for the AR-15 rifle Rittenhouse was carrying, then shot Anthony Huber after Huber used a skateboard to attack the teenager. Rittenhouse shot and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz after Grosskreutz aimed a pistol at him.

“It seems to me, your emotions are more about you and your trauma, because your life was being threatened, and that side of it, rather than — the question I’m asking, which is simply on a human level, how do you feel about being so young and yet having on the record for the rest of your life now that you took the lives of two people regardless of the circumstances,” Morgan said.

“And like I just said, it’s something I deal with every day,” Rittenhouse responded. “I deal with the PTSD and the trauma and the nightmares. It’s not easy to deal with it.”

Over 91% of 637 riots from May 26, 2020 to Sept. 12, 2020, were linked to Black Lives Matter, according to a 2020 study from Princeton University’s US Crisis Monitor.

