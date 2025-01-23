PHIL ANDERSON AND R. DAVID PAULISON: America Needs A Disaster Czar

Phil Anderson and R. David Paulison

President Donald Trump declared in his inaugural address that the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires happened “without even a token of defense. … But we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change.”

More importantly, he vowed that changes are coming to the federal government’s disaster response, not just in Los Angeles, but nationwide. “Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina — who have been treated so badly — and other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago,” Trump said. Trump will head to Los Angeles this week amidst reports that he is considering having the FEMA administrator directly report to the White House.

As the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles County should serve as a stark wake-up call, our nation’s disaster management system is critically flawed and in dire need of an overhaul. Firefighters in Los Angeles did everything they could to stop the fire, including putting their lives on the line. They deserve better leadership and use of resources from the state and federal governments.

The unfolding tragedy in Southern California comes just a few months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused historic damage to the southeast and demands immediate and comprehensive reform of our federal and state disaster management framework. As the Trump administration begins, it is time to streamline our response and appoint a federal Disaster Czar.

Our current fragmented approach to disaster response is a recipe for chaos and inefficiency. A White House Disaster Czar would be a powerful advocate for long-term resilience, swift response and fiscal responsibility. By championing critical infrastructure upgrades, stricter building code enforcement, reformed federal and state response protocols (including more quickly deploying military assets), and innovative disaster financing mechanisms, this position would provide a top-down approach to fortifying our communities against future catastrophes. While well-intentioned, our current response framework is too often bogged down by bureaucratic and administrative challenges.

The centralized leadership from a Disaster Czar would drive significant cost savings by eliminating interagency redundancies and ensuring more strategic and timely allocation of relief funds, ultimately reducing long-term disaster losses through improved mitigation efforts.

A voice inside the White House would also better facilitate communication between the president and FEMA, allowing for better coordination during rapid response efforts. This dual focus on resilience and efficiency would not only save lives but also protect taxpayer dollars, making our nation stronger and more economically sound in the face of increasingly deadly and costly natural hazards.

For two years in a row, FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund has needed to be bailed out with emergency supplemental funding by Congress. We can no longer afford our current wasteful, reactive approach. Proactive mitigation must be a non-negotiable priority. Federal disaster funding must be contingent on states implementing proven mitigation strategies. This includes critical infrastructure upgrades and aggressive wildfire management in high-risk areas. States that fail to take these essential steps should forfeit federal disaster aid. This approach would drive meaningful change and reduce the devastating toll of future disasters.

Moreover, we need transparency and accountability in disaster finance. Real-time transparency in disaster spending is not just a noble ideal — it is a critical tool for effective crisis management. By providing instant visibility into fund allocation, we foster public trust and deter misuse, ensuring every dollar serves its intended purpose. Access to this information also empowers decisionmakers like a Disaster Czar with real-time data, allowing for rapid identification of funding gaps. This transparency catalyzes improved coordination among all levels of government, eliminating costly redundancies and enabling swift, strategic resource deployment.

The time for action is now. The Los Angeles wildfires have laid bare the critical vulnerabilities in our current system. Wildfire water-infrastructure hardening and fire-surveillance-and-response standard reforms are critical. As we rally to support those affected by this tragedy, we must seize this moment to take the lessons learned and implement meaningful reforms. The safety of our communities and the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars hang in the balance.

We call upon the incoming Trump administration to take bold executive actions that will revolutionize our nation’s approach to disaster management, starting with the appointment of a White House Disaster Czar. By prioritizing mitigation, enforcing accountability, and fostering seamless coordination, we can break the cycle of devastation and forge a more resilient future for all Americans. The time for half-measures and bureaucratic inertia has passed.

We cannot afford another situation like we are seeing in Los Angeles. Let us embrace this opportunity to build a safer, stronger America in the face of increasingly frequent and severe disasters.

Phil Anderson serves as BuildStrong America’s president and founder. Anderson has over 30 years of experience advising corporations, industries and elected officials.

Chief R. David Paulison is a senior advisor to BuildStrong America and previously served as administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where he helped overhaul the agency following Hurricane Katrina. This appointment followed a 30-year career in emergency management and emergency service, including as a fire chief in Miami-Dade County.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screen Capture/PBS NewsHour)

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.