Pentagon Announces $1 Billion In Ukraine Aid Minutes After Biden Signs National Security Bill

MICAELA BURROW

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday a massive emergency weapons package for Ukraine just minutes after President Joe Biden signed a long-awaited national security bill.

The $1 billion tranche is significantly larger than the Pentagon’s usual $300 million transfer and contains a variety of capabilities “to support Ukraine’s most urgent requirements,” including armored vehicles, air defenses, anti-tank weapons and artillery, the statement read. The Pentagon hailed Congress’ “bipartisan” support of Ukraine after the Senate late Tuesday passed a $95 billion foreign aid supplemental by a vote of 79 to 18, sending it to Biden’s desk.

“This package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine’s ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia’s continued attacks,” the statement read.

The bill authorized up to $60.8 billion in security assitance for Ukraine, $15 billion in weapons and $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Israel and $8 billion for Taiwan, among other provisions.

“With the bipartisan support of Congress, Ukraine can count on strong and resolute U.S. leadership to provide consistent security assistance support – together with some 50 Allies and partners – to ensure its brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression,” the statement read.

Biden used Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to authorize the package, meaning the Pentagon will pull equipment from existing U.S. stockpiles, according to the DOD.

The package includes more Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), much-needed 155mm artillery rounds, Stingers, RIM-7 and AIM-9M air defense missiles and other varieties of munitions as well as protected vehicles, spare parts and night vision devices, according to the statement.

Reuters first reported the package would contain Stinger surface-to-air missiles, 155mm shells, anti-tank guided missiles and armored vehicles.

Administration officials hinted to CNN the package would also include long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), but they were not listed in the Pentagon’s description of the package.

The U.S. quietly shipped ATACMS to Ukraine in a package cobbled together from cost savings from previous Army contracts and announced March 12, and Ukraine has used them for the first time, Reuters later reported, citing U.S. officials.

A shorter-range version of the system appeared on the Ukrainian battlefield in October, revealing the Pentagon had conducted a secretive transfer earlier that fall. The Biden administration has resisted sending the longer-range version over concerns it could inflame tensions with Russia and provoke aggression against NATO.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine needs ATACMS to attack deep behind Russian lines, according to The New York Times.

U.S. officials believe Ukraine’s hope of a military victory against Russia is dwindling, and Kyiv could face defeat by the end of the year if its backers do not surge much-needed equipment.

Even when the new tranche is approved, concerns remain regarding how quickly the equipment will actually reach the battlefield, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian politicians and battlefield commanders paint a picture of increasingly dire conditions, with soldiers forced to ration ammunition and give way to Russia’s overpowering advance.

