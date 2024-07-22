Pennsylvania’s Shapiro and North Carolina’s Cooper look like the leaders for Harris VP pick

CBS Marketwatch reports that Vice President Kamala Harris is emerging as the presumptive Democratic frontrunner, leading to increased speculation about her potential vice-presidential pick. On Polymarket, a political betting platform, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s contract is trading at 26 cents on the dollar, closely followed by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s at 24 cents.

The addition of Cooper to the Democratic ticket might not guarantee North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes, yet it could benefit the party in other pivotal battleground states like Virginia. Shapiro is popular in Pennsylvania, a state considered vital for a Democratic win. The list of potential vice-presidential candidates features Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, each with single-digit odds.

On the British betting site Betfair, Shapiro has overtaken Cooper for the second position. Political betting markets are significantly less liquid compared to financial markets. For instance, approximately $2 million has been traded on Polymarket in the market for the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, and this figure is anticipated to surge.