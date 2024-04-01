PASTOR MARIO BRAMNICK: Evangelicals Will Continue To Stand With Israel

PASTOR MARIO

The Biden administration has been pressuring Israel on a two-state solution with Palestinian statehood, which would allow Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to govern over not only Gaza but Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem and would only serve to reward the genocide of October 7.

Let me be clear: The Biden administration’s push for a two-state solution not only jeopardizes Israel’s security but also that of the United States and the entire free world

A delegation of leading American faith leaders visited Israel last week in solidarity with the nation of Israel and its leaders against White House calls for a Palestinian statehood. I led this solidarity mission and was honored to be joined by Rev. Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council; Sara Carter, Fox News contributor; and Ellie Cohanim, former deputy special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism during the Trump administration.

The delegates expressed solidarity with the prime minister for Israel’s military efforts in dismantling Hamas and in its protection of Israel’s sovereignty in light of U.S. pressure towards a unilateral two-state solution that appears to prioritize the safety of Hamas instead of the Israeli people.

Evangelical support for Israel in America and worldwide is essential during the current crises and more important today than at any other time in the history of modern Israel.

The delegation met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking government officials. The faith leaders also received a security briefing and toured key strategic areas, including the Gaza envelope, Israel’s north and Judea and Samaria.

The delegation expressed to the prime minister that Israel, a sovereign nation and the only true democracy in the Middle East, should and must be allowed to make its own decisions regarding statehood without external pressures.

Just as in any other democracy, the prime minister is representing the will of the people as evidenced by the Knesset resolution opposing any imposition of a unilateral two-state solution. The Knesset by a 99-11 vote backed the Israeli government’s decision to reject any unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Israel stands firm in its rejection of unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which would reward terrorism and be an impediment to future peace settlements; such imposition by the Biden administration undermines the sovereignty and security of the state of Israel. We need to reject any U.S., EU, UN or any other international mandates concerning a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.

Such a settlement, if achievable, should be the product of direct negotiations between the concerned parties, devoid of any preconditions. Unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood, in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, would serve as reward to terrorism, thereby obstructing the prospects for future peace settlements.

In case you haven’t seen this by now, Israel and the United States are fighting a common enemy, an enemy that wants to destroy not just Israel, but the western world. In spite of this, the Biden administration is working to block Israel from defeating Hamas or contending effectively with the growing existential threats it faces from Iran and Iran’s Lebanese and Yemeni proxies, to force Israel to stand down.

The United States wants Israel to enable Hamas to survive more-or-less intact. If Hamas retains any territory, their regime is maintained. They will regroup, reorganize and rearm. The plan would establish a terror state to be controlled by terrorists that will be an existential threat to Israel.

The current policy of the Biden administration is an abrogation of the United States alliance with Israel that has for decades enjoyed widespread bi-partisan support.

It is imperative that Evangelical leaders make their voices heard in opposition to the Biden administration’s push for a unilateral decision of a two-state solution.

The Bible states that God who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. God has an unconditional covenant with the nation of Israel. We cannot say the same about America. There is a spiritual existential threat in America. If we turn our backs against Israel, we have no hope for God’s favor, grace, or protection only for the wrath and judgment of God.

The Jewish people celebrated the feast of Purim on March 24, where Haman, who was the chief of staff to the king of Persia (modern day Iran), rose to power and issued a decree for annihilation of the Jewish people. Esther was used by God to expose and reverse the plot of Haman.

The church and the Jewish people are standing together in an “Esther moment” when we are facing a wave of Hamans arising not just in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, but also in the United States and in the European Union, in an attempt to destroy the Jewish people.

This is our moment. Jews and Christians, like Esther, have to stand up against these anti-Israel decrees, raise our voices to reverse every Haman decree against Israel and against the Jewish people.

