‘Part Of The Danger’: Dem Rep Says GOP Colleagues Are ‘So Attached To Guns,’ There’s ‘No Hope’

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee said Monday there was “no hope” of working with Republicans who supported Second Amendment rights, implying they were dangerous for supporting the Second Amendment.

“It’s hard for me to serve up there now with some of the people I have to serve with,” Cohen told MSNBC host Katy Tur. “They’re part of the danger. They could go — I’m not going to get into that — it’s just that they are so attached to guns and there’s no hope on them.”

Tur noted that Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia handed out pins depicting the AR-15 rifle to other members of Congress that were worn by Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and George Santos of New York. Clyde owns Clyde Armory, a federally licensed firearms manufacturer that makes AR-15s, according to Time magazine.

Cohen’s comments came after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school via a side door.

Cohen’s comments came as President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats, media figures and celebrities demanded a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in the wake of the shooting.

“You got to do more than prayer,” Cohen said, attacking Republicans who offered prayers after the shooting. “You got to get guns out of these people’s hands and out of their access. You’re not going to stop all the killings, but you’ll stop some of them.”

Clyde, Luna and Santos did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

