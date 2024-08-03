PARAMOUNT+ REVEALS A…FASCINATING…FIRST LOOK AT SEASON THREE OF STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON

Paramount+ unveiled a first look clip from season three of its hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS during the STAR TREK universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. The new season is set to debut in 2025. Paramount+ recently announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season.

It was also announced during the panel that Cillian O’Sullivan (In From The Cold) will play the legacy role of Dr. Roger Korby, a character first introduced in STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES and portrayed by Michael Strong. O’Sullivan will be a recurring guest star in the upcoming season.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, Number One and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with special guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS currently is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The STAR TREK franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKSSTAR TREK: SECTION 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, which recently wrapped production, and the new original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, slated to begin production later this year. All seasons of the critically-acclaimed original series STAR TREK: PICARD, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

