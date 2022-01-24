Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Biden For Saying ‘It’s A Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated’

Katie Jerkovich

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers called out President Joe Biden’s claims that it’s a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” the Green Bay star shared during his interview with ESPN in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities,” he said.

Aaron Rodgers blasts President Biden over vaccine demands and the way he speaks:https://t.co/fxR4fJCisT — OutKick (@Outkick) January 21, 2022

The outlet included an editors note that saying, “The CDC study found that in a group of 1.2 million people who were fully vaccinated between December 2020 and October 2021, 36 of them had a death associated with COVID-19 — and that of those 36 people, 28, or about 78%, had at least four of eight risk factors.”

“And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation,” Rodgers continued.

The NFL star talked about his promotion of an interview by Joe Rogan with virologist Dr. Robert Malone and said “censoring dissenting opinions” has never been the right thing in history. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says He Gives ‘Less F**ks’ And That There’s ‘A Lot Of Joy In Being Unapologetically Yourself’)

“When in the course of human history has the side that’s doing the censoring and trying to shut people up and make them show papers and marginalize a part of the community ever been [the correct side]?” Rodgers said. “We’re censoring dissenting opinions? What are we trying to do? Save people from being able to determine the validity on their own or to listen and to think about things and come to their own conclusion?”

“Freedom of speech is dangerous now if it doesn’t align with the mainstream narrative?” he added. “That’s, I think first and foremost, what I wanted people to understand, and what people should understand is that there’s censorship in this country going on right now.”

The Packers quarterback said the censoring isn’t of “terrorists or pedophiles” or “criminals” but of “people who have dissenting opinions about vaccines” as he questioned what is going on.

"Is that because Pfizer cleared $33 billion last year and Big Pharma has more lobbyists in Washington than senators and representatives combined?" Rodgers asked as he suggested he thinks it's best to "hear both sides."