Over Half Of America’s Top Medical Schools Now Teach Critical Race Theory

Reagan Reese

Many of America’s top medical schools have implemented Critical Race Theory (CRT) as a part of their mandatory programs, according to the Critical Race Training in Education database.

Approximately 58 of the top 100 medical schools ranked by the U.S. News & World report include CRT in their courses and student training, according to the Critical Race Training in Education database. Of the top schools, 46 provide students and staff with resources by Robin DiAngelo, the author of “Nice Racism,” a book about how progressive white people perpetuate racial harm, and Ibram X. Kendi, the author of several books on antiracism including “Stamped.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“As with our higher education database, some have embraced CRT explicitly, while others have a continuum of programming, such as ‘antiracism,’ ‘equity,’ and ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ that does not easily fit into a Yes/No construct,” the Critical Race Training in Education database stated. “We provide information from which you can make the most informed decision possible.”

Harvard Medical School, named the top medical school in the country by the U.S. News & World report, is developing new classes for their masters and Ph.D. programs which will help students “acknowledge the ways in which racism is embedded in science and scientific culture and work to redress these longstanding issues,” according to Harvard Medical School’s website. The school’s Global Surgery and Social Change program requires its students to “participate in and lead informed discussions about antiracism through a dedicated antiracism curriculum” in order to educate students on the “history of racism and colonialism in health.”

The University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, ranked third in the U.S. News & World report of medical schools, has racial affinity caucusing groups for students to participate in “antiracist work and process the impact of racism on ourselves and our community,” the school’s website reads. In September 2022, the school announced its “Differences Matter Initiative” to help the school “accelerate the achievement of equity and inclusion across the medical profession.”

Duke University School of Medicine, ranked sixth by the U.S. News & World report of medical schools, implemented an antiracism committee to “incorporate teaching racism and racial inequities” through “teaching, research and clinical missions,” the school website showed. The school offers resources including “an antiracist reading list from Ibram X. Kendi” to help further its goal of making the school “an educational and research leader and agent of change towards an antiracist culture.”

The department of surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, ranked 68th for medical schools in the nation, provides “ongoing faculty development sessions in topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” the school website stated. Students in the department of surgery will be taught to “eliminate the impact of implicit and explicit bias” within their practice.

The antiracism push in medical education is increasing; to reach diversity, equity and inclusion goals, 35.6% of medical schools are offering incentives to departments who meet the diversity goals set by the institution. In July, the Association of American Medical Colleges released new guidelines on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for medical schools to teach students to consider their “privilege” and patients’ “intersectionality” when providing treatment.

Critical Race Training in Education, Harvard Medical School, the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

