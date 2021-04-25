Oscar Sunday: How to stream the ABC broadcast of the awards show.

ABC TV will broadcast the 93rd Academy Awards show from the Sony Theatre in Los Angeles with things starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Like in past years, the show will unfold in real-time—so be sure to stick around to catch any unscripted moments.

Unlike last year there will indeed be a in person, red carpet worthy sea of actors, directors, producers, presenters and of course studio executives. There will also agents, parents, and special guests making the show look like as normal a Oscar’s broadcast as one can expect.

Producer Jesse Collins is excited as he told the New York Times reports him saying, “If we can get out at three hours and deliver a show that we see on paper right now, we feel like we will have had a cultural moment where the nation, the world, will say, ‘Yes, I love movies!'”

For those who are streamers and do not have access via rabbit ears then my suggestion is to use Locast.org where you can watch your local stations for free. However, I would recommend that you donate the $5 dollars and get the entire month because it is worth checking out.

ou don’t need a TV to watch the Oscars. Many of these streaming services come with a free trial, which you can use now.

ABC.com or the ABC app will stream the live broadcast online at ABC.com, you will need to have a cable or pay TV sign-in to get access to the app.

You can also sign up for the following streaming services listed below and take advantage of their one week free try out period.

ABC will have extensive Red carpet coverage which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Only nominees, guests and presenters will be featured—no crowds. The show will be hosted by Ariana DeBose (a.k.a the Bullet in Hamilton) and Lil Rel Howery (Bad Trip).

For those real die – hard fans E! will begin coverage at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT. E! will also stream a second live broadcast, Live From E! Stream, on its Twitter page and website.