West Ham United bucks London trend as one of most affordable for fans to follow

Freshly released findings reveal that Burnley claims the title of being the most cost-effective Premier League club for fans, with West Ham United, Sheffield United, Brentford, and Wolverhampton Wanderers following closely behind in the top ranks of affordability. This unveiling comes as a result of an extensive study scrutinizing diverse expenses linked with attending soccer matches, encompassing factors like season ticket prices, transportation, and more.

The comprehensive research, spearheaded by OLBG, meticulously assessed a range of expenses involved in soccer match attendance within the UK. The study considered crucial aspects such as the cost of the most budget-friendly available season tickets and the average pricing of home soccer shirts, providing an all-encompassing view of the financial considerations for passionate fans.

Burnley emerges as the most economically favorable club for fans to support, hailing from the North West of England and boasting the most pocket-friendly fan-related costs. Notably, the club offers the most affordable price for official home shirts at $68.12 (£55), accompanied by an average overnight hotel stay for two adults at a remarkably reasonable $113.59 (£91.72).

Securing the second spot in the lineup of affordability, West Ham United offers season tickets at London Stadium, based in Stratford, for a mere $383.93 (£310). This marks the least expensive season ticket among all Premier League clubs.

Sheffield United claims the third spot among the most affordable Premier League clubs for football enthusiasts. Located on the outskirts of Sheffield’s city center at Bramhall Lane, transport within this area ranks as the sixth cheapest, featuring standard taxi fares at $17.83 (£14.40) on a standard tariff. Moreover, the average price for a one-night stay for two adults stands as the fifth most affordable at $183.81 (£148.42).

In the fourth position stands Brentford, situated in West London, boasting Gtech Community Stadium where season tickets are available for a modest $518.92 (£419), marking the club’s tie for the third-lowest price among Premier League teams, sharing the bronze with Sheffield United. Adding to their allure, Brentford offers the fourth-most economical official home football t-shirt at a price of $74.31 (£60).

Next in line, holding the fifth spot, are the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nestled in the West Midlands, the team offers fans the luxury of affordable transportation, with standard taxi rates standing at a mere $14.86 (£12) on a regular tariff. Furthermore, the club ensures a wallet-friendly overnight stay for two adults, averaging at $147.74 (£119.29), ranking as the second cheapest in the Premier League.

Following these, Nottingham Forest emerges as the sixth most budget-friendly Premier League club for fans, succeeded by Newcastle United in the seventh spot, Luton Town in the eighth, and Manchester City in ninth. Crystal Palace completes the list, occupying the tenth position among the Premier League’s most affordable clubs for fans.

OLBG spokesperson Annmarie Rambo highlighted, “This study unveils the top ten least expensive clubs to support as a fan. All aspects of a soccer fan’s usual expenses were taken into consideration, encompassing season tickets, soccer shirts, and overnight stays for those traveling to witness matches. It’s interesting to note the presence of multiple London-based clubs in the top ten, such as West Ham United, Luton Town, and Crystal Palace, defying the typical association of the South with higher costs for transport, hotels, and dining.”