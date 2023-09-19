UEFA Champions League Group F: The ‘Group of Death’ Unveiled

Prepare for a footballing spectacle as the UEFA Champions League Group F unveils itself as this season’s “Group of Death.” While it’s a dream draw for the neutral fan, the supporters of the four participating teams are bracing themselves for a potential nightmare.

With Milan’s placement in Pot 3, the specter of landing in a formidable group was always looming, and that’s precisely what has come to pass. PSG emerges as slight favorites with Kylian Mbappé’s return, but they face the challenge of forging a cohesive unit under new manager Luis Enrique.

Milan, bolstered by savvy summer acquisitions and a strong semifinal run last season, isn’t far behind. Borussia Dortmund grapples with 2023-24 season struggles and the loss of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, leaving a midfield gap to fill.

Lastly, Newcastle United fans, after a 20-year hiatus, find themselves in a dream draw with nothing to lose. They join PSG and Milan in a fierce battle for a coveted spot in the last 16, promising a series of epic clashes in Group F.

Champions League Group F to win/qualify odds (via Sporting Post)

PSG – 11/8 | 4/9.

Newcastle – 2/1 | 8/13.

AC Milan – 4/1 | 5/4.

Dortmund – 5/1 | 13/8.

Predicted order of finish

1-PSG

2-Newcastle United

3-Milan

4-Dortmund

Full Champions League 2023/24 group stage schedule

(Group F matches in bold)

Matchday 1

19 September

AC Milan vs Newcastle (12:45)

Young Boys vs Leipzig (12:45)

Feyenoord vs Celtic (3:00)

Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)

PSG vs Dortmund (3:00)

Man City vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)

Barcelona vs Antwerp (3:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (3:00)

20 September

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (12:45)

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (12:45)

Bayern vs Man United (3:00)

Sevilla vs Lens (3:00)

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)

Braga vs Napoli (3:00)

Benfica vs Salzburg (3:00)

Real Sociedad vs Inter (3:00)

Matchday 2

3 October

Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (12:45)

Man United vs Galatasaray (3:00)

Copenhagen vs Bayern (3:00)

Lens vs Arsenal (3:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (3:00)

Napoli vs Real Madrid (3:00)

Inter vs Benfica (3:00)

4 October

Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord (12:45)

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:45)

Celtic vs Lazio (3:00)

Dortmund vs Milan (3:00)

Newcastle vs PSG (3:00)

Leipzig vs Man City (3:00)

Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (3:00)

Porto vs Barcelona (3:00)

Matchday 3

24 October

Galatasaray vs Bayern (12:45)

Inter vs Salzburg (12:45)

Man United vs Copenhagen (3:00)

Sevilla vs Arsenal (3:00)

Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)

Braga vs Real Madrid (3:00)

Union Berlin vs Napoli (3:00)

Benfica vs Real Sociedad (3:00)

25 October

Feyenoord vs Lazio (12:45)

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:45)

Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)

PSG vs Milan (3:00)

Newcastle vs Dortmund (3:00)

Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)

Young Boys vs Man City (3:00)

Antwerp vs Porto (3:00)

Matchday 4

7 November

Dortmund vs Newcastle (12:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (12:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic (3:00)

Lazio vs Feyenoord (3:00)

Milan vs PSG (3:00)

Man City vs Young Boys (3:00)

Crvena Zvezda vs Leipzig (3:00)

Porto vs Royal Antwerp (3:00)

8 November

Napoli vs Union Berlin (12:45)

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (12:45)

Bayern vs Galatasaray (3:00)

Copenhagen vs Man United (3:00)

Arsenal vs Sevilla (3:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (3:00)

Real Madrid vs Braga (3:00)

Salzburg vs Inter (3:00)

Matchday 5

28 November

Lazio vs Celtic (12:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (12:45)

Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)

PSG vs Newcastle (3:00)

Milan vs Dortmund (3:00)

Man City vs Leipzig (3:00)

Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)

Barcelona vs Porto (3:00)

29 November

Galatasaray vs Man United (12:45)

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (12:45)

Bayern vs Copenhagen (3:00)

Arsenal vs Lens (3:00)

Real Madrid vs Napoli (3:00)

Braga vs Union Berlin (3:00)

Benfica vs Inter (3:00)

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (3:00)

Matchday 6

12 December

Lens vs Sevilla (12:45)

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)

Man United vs Bayern (3:00)

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (3:00)

Napoli vs Braga (3:00)

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (3:00)

Inter vs Real Sociedad (3:00)

Salzburg vs Benfica (3:00)

13 December

Leipzig vs Young Boys (12:45)

Crvena Zvezda vs Man City (12:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (3:00)

Celtic vs Feyenoord (3:00)

Dortmund vs PSG (3:00)

Newcastle vs Milan (3:00)

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (3:00)

Antwerp vs Barcelona (3:00)