UEFA Champions League Group F: The ‘Group of Death’ Unveiled

Prepare for a footballing spectacle as the UEFA Champions League Group F unveils itself as this season’s “Group of Death.” While it’s a dream draw for the neutral fan, the supporters of the four participating teams are bracing themselves for a potential nightmare.
With Milan’s placement in Pot 3, the specter of landing in a formidable group was always looming, and that’s precisely what has come to pass. PSG emerges as slight favorites with Kylian Mbappé’s return, but they face the challenge of forging a cohesive unit under new manager Luis Enrique.
Milan, bolstered by savvy summer acquisitions and a strong semifinal run last season, isn’t far behind. Borussia Dortmund grapples with 2023-24 season struggles and the loss of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, leaving a midfield gap to fill.
Lastly, Newcastle United fans, after a 20-year hiatus, find themselves in a dream draw with nothing to lose. They join PSG and Milan in a fierce battle for a coveted spot in the last 16, promising a series of epic clashes in Group F.
Champions League Group F to win/qualify odds (via Sporting Post)
- PSG – 11/8 | 4/9.
- Newcastle – 2/1 | 8/13.
- AC Milan – 4/1 | 5/4.
- Dortmund – 5/1 | 13/8.
Predicted order of finish
1-PSG
2-Newcastle United
3-Milan
4-Dortmund
Full Champions League 2023/24 group stage schedule
(Group F matches in bold)
Matchday 1
19 September
AC Milan vs Newcastle (12:45)
Young Boys vs Leipzig (12:45)
Feyenoord vs Celtic (3:00)
Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)
PSG vs Dortmund (3:00)
Man City vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)
Barcelona vs Antwerp (3:00)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (3:00)
20 September
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (12:45)
Bayern vs Man United (3:00)
Sevilla vs Lens (3:00)
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)
Braga vs Napoli (3:00)
Benfica vs Salzburg (3:00)
Real Sociedad vs Inter (3:00)
Matchday 2
3 October
Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (12:45)
Man United vs Galatasaray (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Bayern (3:00)
Lens vs Arsenal (3:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (3:00)
Napoli vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Inter vs Benfica (3:00)
4 October
Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord (12:45)
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:45)
Celtic vs Lazio (3:00)
Dortmund vs Milan (3:00)
Newcastle vs PSG (3:00)
Leipzig vs Man City (3:00)
Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (3:00)
Porto vs Barcelona (3:00)
Matchday 3
24 October
Galatasaray vs Bayern (12:45)
Inter vs Salzburg (12:45)
Man United vs Copenhagen (3:00)
Sevilla vs Arsenal (3:00)
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)
Braga vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Union Berlin vs Napoli (3:00)
Benfica vs Real Sociedad (3:00)
25 October
Feyenoord vs Lazio (12:45)
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:45)
Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)
PSG vs Milan (3:00)
Newcastle vs Dortmund (3:00)
Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)
Young Boys vs Man City (3:00)
Antwerp vs Porto (3:00)
Matchday 4
7 November
Dortmund vs Newcastle (12:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (12:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic (3:00)
Lazio vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Milan vs PSG (3:00)
Man City vs Young Boys (3:00)
Crvena Zvezda vs Leipzig (3:00)
Porto vs Royal Antwerp (3:00)
8 November
Napoli vs Union Berlin (12:45)
Real Sociedad vs Benfica (12:45)
Bayern vs Galatasaray (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Man United (3:00)
Arsenal vs Sevilla (3:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Braga (3:00)
Salzburg vs Inter (3:00)
Matchday 5
28 November
Lazio vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (12:45)
Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)
PSG vs Newcastle (3:00)
Milan vs Dortmund (3:00)
Man City vs Leipzig (3:00)
Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)
Barcelona vs Porto (3:00)
29 November
Galatasaray vs Man United (12:45)
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (12:45)
Bayern vs Copenhagen (3:00)
Arsenal vs Lens (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Napoli (3:00)
Braga vs Union Berlin (3:00)
Benfica vs Inter (3:00)
Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (3:00)
Matchday 6
12 December
Lens vs Sevilla (12:45)
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)
Man United vs Bayern (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (3:00)
Napoli vs Braga (3:00)
Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Inter vs Real Sociedad (3:00)
Salzburg vs Benfica (3:00)
13 December
Leipzig vs Young Boys (12:45)
Crvena Zvezda vs Man City (12:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (3:00)
Celtic vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Dortmund vs PSG (3:00)
Newcastle vs Milan (3:00)
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (3:00)
Antwerp vs Barcelona (3:00)