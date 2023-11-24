Manchester United racks up more cards in last 5 seasons than any other Premier league side

OLBG‘s recent study has unveiled the Premier League teams with the highest count of yellow and red cards throughout the past five seasons.

Among the twelve clubs that have remained constant in the Premier League since the start of the 2018/19 season, the research has calculated an average disciplinary score per game for each team. This system assigns one point for a yellow card and two points for a red card, ultimately indicating the teams with the most cardable offenses over the last five seasons.

Leading the unwanted list, Manchester United holds the unenviable distinction of having the league’s poorest discipline. Accumulating a staggering total of 386 yellow cards and 9 red cards over the past five seasons, Man United averaged a disciplinary score of 2.04 per game, marking them as the worst in the Premier League in this aspect.

Following closely behind, Everton secures the second-worst disciplinary record league-wide. Their tally of 367 yellow cards alongside 17 red cards translates to an average discipline score of 2.03 per game.

In the third position for the most worrisome disciplinary performance stands London-based club Tottenham, facing 373 yellow cards and 13 red cards. This tally results in an average per-game discipline score of 2.02.

Wolves claim the fourth spot for the least disciplined team over the past five seasons, receiving a total of 363 yellow cards and 15 red cards. This equates to an average discipline score per game of 1.98.

Occupying the fifth and sixth positions respectively are Arsenal and Newcastle United. The Gunners amassed 342 yellow cards and 17 red cards, leading to a per-game discipline score of 1.90. Meanwhile, the Magpies’ collection of 351 yellow cards and 11 red cards resulted in a slightly lower per-game score of 1.88.

Crystal Palace lands in the seventh spot with a count of 338 yellow cards and 10 red cards, establishing a per-game score of 1.81. Brighton secures the eighth position, having received 322 yellow cards and 14 red cards, resulting in a per-game score of 1.77.

Completing the top ten list, Chelsea and West Ham make their appearance. Chelsea secured ninth place with 330 yellow cards and 8 red cards, accumulating a per-game discipline score of 1.75. Meanwhile, West Ham clinched the final spot with 290 yellow cards and 9 red cards, leading to a per-game score of 1.59.