Fara Abdullah stepped into the tech industry last year as a force to be reckoned with. After just a year with the company, she has been named managing director of Bitsmedia, a major player in the Asia-Pacific tech industry catering to Muslims all over the world. A break in the tech industry’s proverbial glass ceiling to be sure, but monumental for a Muslim woman.

Muslim tech is still a relatively obscure market for many and a term you probably won’t often find thrown around in Silicon Valley’s vernacular. However, with Muslims making up almost a quarter of the world’s population and the global Islamic market estimated to be worth $2.5 trillion by 2024, it’s worth paying attention to. However, there are often not enough people to pay attention.

In the United States, women hold a meagre 24% of tech leadership positions. And while many Muslims work in tech, you would be hard-pressed to find any women, let alone Muslim ones, at the helm of a major company.

On this edition of my Politically Incorrect Podcast Fara and I talk about her role as a pioneer in her field and what we all need to know. Please listen to this special International Women’s Day interview with a truly dynamic young woman.

Here are a few highlights:

JW: It’s quite a moment for you; smashing stereotypes for the tech industry and Muslim women. How does that make you feel?

FA: It definitely has been! I started my career when I was just a teenager. I was keen to gain some real-world skills and jump start my working life right out of junior college (high school equivalent in the US). I took my first steps into the professional world by working at a publishing company, Pearson. Fast forward a couple of years, I had moved upwards into my first management role at a global food company. After nearly two decades, I found myself in unfamiliar territory as I pivoted to the tech industry. In 2021, I became the first female managing director of a Singapore-based tech company, Bitsmedia where I am tasked to oversee all aspects of the business.

It’s definitely surreal to be in this position and being interviewed by you; and I cannot lie that I am proud of how far I’d come. However, what would be more surreal is to not be asked about how it feels like to a female leader in tech or a Muslim female leader in tech – because it has become commonplace. We have a long way to go but I am sure that vision will materialize someday.

JW: You’re still quite new to the tech industry; what prompted you to make the switch?

FA: For me, tech has given me the opportunity to leverage the skills and expertise I’ve built up over the years. Making the switch was an eventful learning experience, and it is something that I would do all over again. I have also always looked to the tech industry as one that will propel us forward far into the future and I want to play a role in shaping that future. Even more so, guiding and shaping what it means to be a modern Muslim – one who recognizes how tech can connect us to our faith, augment our spirituality, and help us be better individuals not just for the Muslim community, but for society as well.

JW: You’ve picked a niche market. Why choose to work in Muslim tech, specifically? What is it about this market that excites you most?

FA: In general, the digital world can be difficult for Muslims to navigate as content that is not deemed permissible is widespread and easily accessible, but since 2015 many Asian startups are providing their own answers to Facebook and Google. Investors are increasingly interested in Muslim tech – companies and platforms that offer services.

Muslims represent almost 24% of the world’s population, but they are only generating 8% of the world’s GDP and from this you can see there is a mismatch of opportunities, not just in terms of business but also on the consumer side. For me, this is a great untapped opportunity to not only provide a relevant product to my community, but also empower them to be more digitally savvy and equipped with the latest technology.

JW: What has been the biggest challenge of working in tech so far?

FA: As one of the first few female Muslim leaders in the Asia-Pacific app space, I had to contend with several misconceptions about my abilities and identity. As a woman, I have been questioned about whether I am capable of leading teams and steering the business in the direction of growth. I know I am not alone in this — successful women are often questioned about their abilities, but I am determined to not let that deter me.

My personal goal is looking at promoting women’s involvement in tech. Most of the women in tech are unconsciously accustomed to a lack of representation and tend to be more accepting of it. We have to challenge the norm and push actively for change. For a start, we need more of those who have ‘made it’ to raise their voices and be the voice for other women who are trying – write about their own experiences, be involved in industry panels and discussions, and form online communities.

Some final background

Muslim Pro started as a mobile application with a simple idea: to provide accurate prayer times for the Muslim community. Over time, the app has grown with Muslims’ evolving needs, into a comprehensive mobile app that serves millions of users around the world offering comprehensive religious, lifestyle, and community features.

Its main features include accurate prayer times and tracker, Azan (call to prayer), full audio Qur’an, Qibla compass, Islamic Hijri calendar, Zakat (alms) calculation, as well as lifestyle inspired content such as our Inspiration and Community features and many more.

Muslim Pro has more than 120 million downloads in over 190 countries across users of all ages.

For more information, please visit https://www.muslimpro.com.