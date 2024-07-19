Obama, Pelosi and other top Democrats express concerns over Biden’s candidacy

Democrats worried about President Joe Biden’s ability to win this November are making a renewed push for him to reconsider his reelection bid, using data, frank conversations and now, his own time off the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19, to encourage a reassessment.

Donald Trump takes the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to accept his party’s nomination again and give his first speech since he was cut off mid-sentence by a flurry of gunfire in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

What to know: