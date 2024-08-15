‘Not Anywhere Near As Strong’: CNN Data Guru Says Harris Closing Gap With Trump’s Key Supporters

Harold Hutchison

CNN Data Reporter Harry Enten said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is performing better among white, working-class voters in regard to trust on the economy, a group crucial to former President Donald Trump’s White House bid.

Harris pulled ahead of Trump in New York Times/Siena College polls conducted in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, holding four-point leads in each of those states that Trump carried in 2016. Trump held a 36-point lead in May among white, non-college educated voters in terms of who they trust more to handle the economy, however the gap slimmed to 24-points in August, Enten pointed out.

“White working-class voters, non-college white voters, have been Donald Trump’s core constituency and so it’s not really much of a surprise here that when we’re looking at trusted on the economy, Trump has a larger lead with them overall, 24-point lead over Kamala Harris in who is more trusted in those key great battleground states, Great Lakes battleground states,” Enten told “CNN News Central” co-host Kate Bolduan. “But look at this, look again at the trend line, and trend lines here are so important because Donald Trump had a 36-point lead back in May. That has been cut by 12 points.”

“This is the real problem for Donald Trump, because elections are not just about winning groups, it’s about driving up the margins with the groups you’re strongest with and closing the margins among the groups you’re weakest with,” Enten added. “And this is his strongest group in the electorate and his lead, simply put, Kate, is not anywhere near as strong and this goes in part with the fact that he is actually not leading as much overall in the horse race with white working-class voters once Kamala Harris got into the race.”

Trump trails by 1.1% in a national head-to-head matchup with Harris, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls from July 27 to Aug. 11, with the gap decreasing to 0.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

Prices have increased by over 20% since Biden took office in January 2021. The Consumer Price Index rose by 2.9% year-over-year in July.

Biden’s approval rating on the economy is 38.8%, according to the RealClearPolling average, with only 34.7% approvingof the president’s handling of inflation.

