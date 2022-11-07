‘Nobody Likes Them’: Victor Davis Hanson Predicts A ‘Revolt’ Against ‘Bicoastal Snarky Elites’ In Midterms

Harold Hutchison

Historian Victor Davis Hanson told Fox News host Tucker Carlson a “revolt” against “bicoastal snarky elites” was building Friday while discussing the upcoming midterm elections.

“They’ve brought people together, Tucker. There’s a new ecumenical movement of African American males, Hispanics and the white working class that detest these bicoastal elites and are starting to look in class concerns rather than these racial differences,” Hanson said. “Just the antipathy towards these left-wing elites has created a consensus that I haven’t seen in my lifetime, and I think that we’ll be shocked next Tuesday when it roars. It’s gonna be a mouse and it’s gonna roar. They’re not ready for it, and that’s why they’re panicking. They don’t know what to do.”

Pollsters Robert Cahaly of Trafalgar and Matt Towery of InsiderAdvantage told Fox News host Sean Hannity about substantial shifts towards Republicans by Hispanic and black voters during on Oct. 28. Republicans have been gaining Hispanic voters since 2016.

WATCH:

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas won a special election in a congressional district President Joe Biden carried by 13 points in June. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas told the Daily Wire Democrats were “privately panicking” about the loss of Hispanic voters to the GOP.

“I think we paid a helluva price to put up for two years with this insanity, but there will be some good out of it because people saw in the raw neolism and socialism, and what they saw was ugly and they don’t want any part of it, and it’s going to bring people together that no one would ever imagine have common class interests,” Hanson told Carlson. “It’s going to be a revolt against these bicoastal snarky elites. Nobody likes them. We’re gonna find out on Tuesday just how much we don’t like them.”

CNN noted that Asian-American voters are fleeing the Democrats in June. Some Republicans believe that discrimination against Asian-American students in academic admissions for top schools like Yale and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is one of the issues driving the shift.

Former President Donald Trump won 13% of the black vote, 32% of the Hispanic vote, and 34% of Asian voters nationwide in the 2020 presidential election, according to CNN’s exit poll.

