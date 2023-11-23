No hostage release until at least Friday. Israel and Humas deal remains in place but details aren’t yet final.

There has been a delay in the implantation of the hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas that was to begin Thursday at 10 am Israel time. Now in its seventh week, the war has stirred fears of a wider conflict that could spread across the entire Middle East. Speaking to the media the Israeli national security adviser said in a late-night announcement that the deal would not take effect before Friday, a day later than originally expected.

Tzachi Hanegbi gave no reason for the delay, but sources close to the security advisor said there were still some last-minute details being ironed out and so there would be a delay. This announcement came less than 24 hours after the good news of the highly anticipated hostage deal.

Late Wednesday night Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza — a the United States helped the two sides carve out diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by the terrorist grouo in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and alow for increased humanitarian aid to reach those who needed it in Gaza.

Another possible reason for the delay was broadcast by Israel’s public television network Kan, who quoted a high ranking Israeli official, who told them there was a 24-hour delay in the agreement because the deal was not signed by Hamas and mediator Qatar.

The official said they were optimistic the agreement will be implemented when it is signed.

Once the hostage exchange begins the International Committee of the Red Cross will work in Gaza to facilitate the release of the hostages, Qatar said. At that point the hostages are expected to be transported through Egypt, the only country apart from Israel to share a border with Gaza.

It remains to be seen if the International Red Cross will be able to examine all of the hostages being held in Gaza, details on that point remain unresolved at this point in time. Israel has been begging the International Red Cross to demand access to the 240 hostages but they thus far been denied.