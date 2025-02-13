Newt Gingrich Says Trump Could Be ‘Most Consequential’ Pres Since Lincoln For Taking ‘Sledgehammer’ To Establishment

Hailey Gomez

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday evening on Fox News that President Donald Trump could be the “most consequential” president since Abraham Lincoln for taking a “sledgehammer” to the American establishment.

Since Trump’s inauguration, Democrats have ramped up their pushback against the president’s agenda on issues like his mass deportation of illegal migrants and cleanup of government waste. On “Hannity,” Fox’s Sean Hannity asked Gingrich about the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and how it has wasted billions of taxpayer dollars on programs overseas. Hannity said Democrats “lied to the American people and would not disclose the true nature” of the agency’s spending.

“Look, you have to accept that there was a lobbyist bureaucratic empire, that that empire took your money, gave it to its friends, even if they were totally incompetent,” Gingrich said. “Then you’ll find case after case where your money went out to systems that just don’t work. It’s crazy. And at that time, they were taking care of themselves.”

Gingrich went on to say that while former Republican President Ronald Reagan was able to defeat the Soviet empire, Trump has had the “guts” to clean up America, highlighting how Americans will be in support of him “even more.”

“What makes President Trump potentially the most consequential president since Abraham Lincoln is the fact that he’s taking a sledgehammer, and he is pounding the establishment in a way that no one has since Franklin Roosevelt created it in the 1930s. He’s the first person,” Gingrich said.

“I’m a great fan of Ronald Reagan,” Gingrich said. “Reagan defeated the Soviet empire, but he didn’t try to take on the American establishment. Trump has had the guts to go straight at it. I think the American people are going to be with him even more so when they learn how really sickeningly bad it is.”

Despite the uncovering of USAID programs, some of which included LGBT advocacy, diversity, equity and inclusion programs, as well as tech censorship, Democratic Party lawmakers have continued to rally against both Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency’s Elon Musk. While Democrats have said that moving USAID to the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a crime, others, like Democratic New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver, have called to “shut down” the Senate, saying they are now at “war” with the administration.

However, a new CBS News poll released Sunday says Trump not only has the highest approval rating of his two terms, sitting at 53% support, but 70% of Americans believe he is fulfilling his campaign vows. Additionally, just weeks into his second term, 69% described Trump as tough, 63% as energetic and 60% as focused. Exactly 58% said he has been effective.

