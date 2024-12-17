NewsNation and Chris Cuomo reach agreement on multi-year contract renewal

NewsNation today announced that anchor and reporter Chris Cuomo has reached a multi-year agreement with the network to continue hosting his top-rated primetime program, CUOMO, weeknights at 8 p.m. ET.

“Chris is a one-of-a-kind talent whose unrivaled analysis and commentary has helped grow the audience at NewsNation and strengthen our brand,” said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar’s Networks Division. “He believes strongly in NewsNation’s mission of delivering ‘News for All Americans’ and we are extremely pleased that he will remain a staple of the network’s primetime lineup.”

Mr. Cuomo covers the day’s most important news in politics and the media, delivering a variety of high-profile interviews with newsmakers and thought leaders offering analysis, insight, and a wide range of perspectives. Each night, CUOMO features both engaging commentaries generating millions of views on social media, and the show’s signature segment, “Have Your Say with Chris,” during which viewers can call-in and pose questions directly to Mr. Cuomo.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Cuomo said, “Of course I am staying. Where else but NewsNation can you expose the game instead of being forced to play? Let’s get after it!”

Throughout his career as a broadcast journalist, Mr. Cuomo has conducted countless news interviews with world leaders, sitting Presidents and First Ladies, politicians, and celebrities, including the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky; Vice President-elect, J.D. Vance; Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.; former President Barack Obama; former First Lady Laura Bush; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; rapper and record producer Ye; and former NBA superstar Charles Barkley.

Additionally, Mr. Cuomo has hosted a variety of town halls featuring discussions on trade, jobs, anti-Semitism, crime in America, and the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. He has traveled to Israel and Ukraine to report on the front lines of both wars. In October, Mr. Cuomo hosted a two-hour primetime special featuring a dynamic discussion about the 2024 election with notable guests, including sports personality Stephen A. Smith and entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

Since its launch in 2022, ratings for CUOMO have doubled across key measurements, increasing by 54 percent in total viewers and 28 percent among adults 25-54.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, reaches nearly 67 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, reflecting the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar Media Group’s 6,000 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite provider, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.