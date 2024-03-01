New York State Dems Pass More Favorable Congressional Map Ahead Of November

Mary Lou Masters

New York’s Democratic-controlled state legislature passed a new congressional map on Wednesday after voting down another proposal that was less favorable.

Both chambers rejected the New York Independent Redistricting Commission’s (IRC’s) plan on Monday, which only gave Democrats one pickup opportunity in November. The state Democrats’ slightly altered new plan, which is headed to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for her likely signing, would make two districts more left-leaning while leaving the remaining districts largely untouched.

“This is a much fairer map for the people of the state of New York,” Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York told The New York Times ahead of the vote. “We’ll put it in their hands to determine what congressional representation looks like after the November election.”

The new maps will make it more difficult for freshman Republican Rep. Brandon Williams to retain his seat in November, while making it easier for Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi to secure a full term, according to the NYT.

“New York voters are fed up with open borders, rising crime and unaffordable living affecting their lives every day,” Savannah Viar, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement. “Voters know Republicans are the only ones that can deliver impactful solutions to the problems they face, which is why we will be victorious in November.”

How we plan to rate the new NY map, when/if approved, is here: https://t.co/bF1sVTmXTh NY-4/NY-22 Toss-up to Leans D (NY-4 unrelated to redistricting). NY-3 Leans D to Likely D not yet “official” but this is what we’re planning https://t.co/rNIB27rGw8 — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) February 28, 2024

Republicans thought the maps would be more politically gerrymandered, as the Democratic-controlled state legislature drew the plan, according to the NYT. While the GOP previously sued over the 2022 Democrat-drawn maps, one key figure of the previous legal battle told the outlet he doesn’t see a reason to challenge the new proposal.

“There are small changes here or there, but none of them are materially significant from a political standpoint,” former Republican Rep. John Faso told the NYT.

The New York Court of Appeals threw out the 2022 maps for partisan gerrymandering and directed a special master to propose a new plan, which allowed for several GOP pickups in the midterms. The high court permitted state lawmakers to draw a new map for 2024 in mid-December, directing the IRC to propose a plan by Wednesday.

The IRC’s map it submitted on Feb. 15 would’ve made it easier for Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro and Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan to hold their seats, while making it more difficult for Williams to be reelected.

Other states like North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida will or could have new boundaries for the 2024 election.

