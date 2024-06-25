Netanyahu and Biden are both right about arms deliveries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed concerns over the United States slowing down arms shipments, steadfastly maintaining this stance. Conversely, the White House and the entire Biden administration have countered that the Prime Minister’s claims are incorrect and misrepresent the actions being taken.

Determining who is telling the truth and who may be venturing into a grey area requires careful consideration of the information and context at hand. Since 2007, a defense bill signed by President Barack Obama has stipulated that withholding defensive weapons from Israel — including halting, reversing, or canceling the delivery of defense articles or services to the state — is a violation of the law. Moreover, any such actions must be completed within a timeframe not exceeding 15 days.

President Joe Biden has put a hold (not a cancellation) on a shipment of 3,500 unguided munitions slated for Israel’s use in Rafah, including bombs weighing 2,000 and 500 pounds. Recognizing the civilian casualties in Gaza caused by these weapons, Biden stated that support would be suspended if Israel employed them in populated areas, for offensive purposes.

Is Prime Minister Netanyahu correct in stating that the United States has been supplying weapons to Israel for their conflict with Hamas? Yes, there have been some shipments that have proceeded more slowly than anticipated by both parties.Despite the delay, other American weapons continue to progress through the approval process, with regular weekly deliveries ongoing.

Is the Biden administration fulfilling its commitment to supply arms in a timely manner? The administration’s decision to persist with regular weapons shipments to Israel is confirmed. For instance, a proposed package valued at $1 billion, including tank ammunition, tactical vehicles, and mortar rounds, has been presented to Congress. Additionally, the U.S. has committed to supplying defensive equipment, such as interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. The administration has maintained steady weapons deliveries, emphasizing defensive arms, and has curtailed the supply of offensive weapons due to the conflict in Rafah.

During the State Department briefing on Monday, Matt Miller mentioned he was not aware of any shipping delays to Israel and did not believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu had provided the administration with a list of withheld items. He suggested that, for example, if Israel had ordered 15 thousand rockets but supply chain issues allowed only 5 thousand to be delivered promptly, the Prime Minister might perceive this as a delay. However, he confirmed that the United States is consistently sending a regular cache of arms to Israel.

