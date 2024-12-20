Neil Cavuto Is Leaving Fox News After 28 Years

Nicole Silverio

Longtime Fox News host Neil Cavuto announced Thursday that he is leaving the network after 28 years.

Cavuto, one of the original hosts on Fox News, has hosted his program, “Your World,” since the network’s launch in 1996 and also hosts “Cavuto Coast to Coast” on the Fox Business Network and “Cavuto Live” on Saturdays. The host’s last day at the network is reportedly Thursday, which he intends to announce on his program later in the afternoon, Mediaite first reported.

Fox News praised Cavuto’s long-standing career and wished him a “heartfelt farewell” in a statement, according to Mediaite.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with FOX News Media,” Fox News said. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next

Cavuto reportedly rejected the terms of a contract offered by Fox News and ultimately decided to depart the network, despite the network wanting him to stay, according to Mediaite.

His program will have rotating hosts until the network finalizes its new rotation, according to Mediaite. “Coast to Coast” on Fox Business will become “Fox Business Live” as rotating hosts take over Cavuto’s spot.

