NBC’s Kristen Welker Hounded Trump Over A Dozen Times During Interview About Whether He Would Target His Opponents

Harold Hutchison

“Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker on Sunday asked President-elect Donald Trump more than a dozen times about whether he would use the levers of power to target his political rivals.

Trump nominated former Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi of Florida to be attorney general and former Trump administration official Kash Patel to be director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in November. Welker asked Trump on “Meet the Press” about a list of people Patel listed as members of the “deep state” in a book, and repeatedly pressed the president-elect about whether he would target his political opponents.

“He has a list in his book of 60 people that he calls members of the so-called deep state. It includes Democrats like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, it includes former members of your cabinet from Bill Barr to Christopher Wray,” Welker said. “You campaigned on destroying the deep state. Do you want Kash Patel to launch investigations into people on that list?”

“No. I mean, he’s going to do what he thinks is right,” Trump responded, later adding that he felt Patel would have “an obligation” to look into “dishonest or crooked” politicians.

WATCH:

https://rumble.com/embed/v5v5maw/?pub=3rtroj

Welker questioned Trump about whether he would “direct” Patel to probe politicians, with Trump saying he wouldn’t.

“We have two great people, we have him and we have Pam,” Trump said. “Pam Bondi has been like a rocket ship, she’s very popular and very good and very fair and Kash Patel is very fair. I’ll tell you, I thought Kash may be difficult, because he’s, you know, a strong conservative voice and I don’t know of anybody that’s not singing his praises.”

Welker then questioned Trump about whether he wanted Patel to go after “political enemies,” with Trump saying he did not have any expectations Patel would do so, and answered in the negative when Welker asked if he wanted “to see it happen.” Welker then pressed Trump over President Joe Biden.

“Are you going to do that? To go after Joe Biden?” Welker asked.

“I’m looking to make our country successful. Retribution will be through success,” Trump responded. (RELATED: Disgraced Former FBI Leader Andrew McCabe Frets About ‘Damage Someone Like Kash Patel’ Could Do If Appointed By Trump)

Welker then asked about Bondi, who Trump appointed after his initial pick for attorney general, former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, withdrew from consideration on Nov. 21.

“Pam Bondi talks about investigating the investigators. Do you want to see Jack Smith investigated?” Welker asked, with Trump responding, “I want her to do whatever she has to do.”

“Are you going to direct her to investigate Jack Smith?” Welker asked, with Trump saying in response. “No, I’m not.”

Later in the interview, Welker asked Trump whether former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who served on the select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot should be imprisoned. (Click Here To Watch The Daily Caller Documentary “Rigged: Death Of The American Voter”)

“So you think Liz Cheney should go to jail?” Welker asked, following up by asking, “Are you going to direct your FBI director attorney general to send them to jail?”

“Not at all,” Trump responded. “I think they’ll have to look at that, but I’m not going to — I’m going to focus on drill, baby, drill.”

