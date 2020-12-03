NBC and SirusXM debut a new station today.

STAMFORD, Conn. And NEW YORK, NY – Dec. 2, 2020 – NBC Sports and SiriusXM today announced the launch of a new 24/7 audio channel featuring some of the biggest names in sports talk – NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM – which debuts tomorrow, Dec. 3.

NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM will feature live daily weekday sports programming from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET. In addition, the channel will present live weeknight and weekend coverage of some of the biggest events in the NBC Sports portfolio including Triple Crown horse racing, major golf events, and more.

The NBC Sports Audio channel is available exclusively on SiriusXM and is available to subscribers on the SiriusXM radios in their cars (channel 211), on the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in the house.

“We are excited to partner with SiriusXM to bring the NBC Sports Audio lineup of top sports talk shows and live events to SiriusXM subscribers across the country,” said Nicolina O’Rorke, SVP, NBC Sports Enterprises & General Manager, Sports Betting and Gaming.

“The NBC Sports Audio channel is a terrific addition to the SiriusXM lineup,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming. “Fans of NBC Sports’ great programming and talent will get access to an outstanding sports talk lineup every weekday, and our subscribers will get access to live play by play of many top events on the sports calendar. And as a SiriusXM subscriber you can tune in to this great programming anywhere – whether you are in your car, at home or on the go.”

NBC Sports Audio’s weekday block of live programming includes PFT Live featuring Mike Florio and Chris Simms at 7 a.m. ET, followed by The Dan Patrick Show at 9 a.m. ET, The Rich Eisen Show at Noon ET, Brother From Another, with Michael Holley and Michael Smith, at 3 p.m. ET, and PFT PM at 5 p.m. ET. On Mondays, Safety Blitz, featuring Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth, airs at 6 p.m. ET, with Chris Simms Unbuttoned on at 6 p.m. ET from Tuesday through Friday.

Following is NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM’s weekday sports programming: