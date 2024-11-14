Musk’s PAC Vows To ‘Keep Grinding’ Through Midterm Elections

Mariane Angela

Elon Musk took to social media Tuesday to announce that his political action committee, America PAC, will ramp up its efforts to bolster Republican support.

In a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Musk said America PAC will stay active rather than winding down after a major election. His support will continue through the midterm elections and key primary contests.

“Normally, PACs go somewhat dormant after a big election,” Musk posted on X. “@America PAC is going to do the opposite and keep grinding, increasing Republican registrations in key districts around the country, in preparation for special elections and the midterms,” he said, underscoring plans to fuel GOP gains.

Musk’s influence has proven substantial as America PAC spent about $200 million in the 2024 cycle to support President-elect Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press, based on information from sources familiar with the group’s spending. Musk himself contributed the lion’s share of the funding, making him one of Trump’s most prominent supporters during a heated campaign season.

America PAC previously held sweepstakes aimed at boosting voter registrations in key battleground areas, with Musk announcing at a Pennsylvania rally that he would award $1 million daily to one person as part of his strong support for Trump’s re-election bid. The DOJ warned America PAC that the voter sweepstakes could violate federal laws prohibiting payments for voter registration.

A Pennsylvania judge later ruled that Musk may continue his daily $1 million giveaways to registered voters in swing states who pledged support for the First and Second Amendments.

