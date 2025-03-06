MSNBC ‘s Nicole Wallace Somehow Turns Touching Moment About Boy With Cancer Into J6 Rant

Jesse Stiller

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace launched into a diatribe about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building while discussing President Donald Trump’s action to recognize 13-year-old Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel as an honorary Secret Service agent.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran presented Daniel, who is battling brain cancer, with credentials during the speech, receiving a hug from the 13-year-old Houston-area resident. Daniel has been sworn in as an honorary member of over 900 police departments within the last four years.

During a post-address analysis, Wallace recalled the storming of the Capitol after saying she let herself “feel joy” about Daniel’s moment in the spotlight.

WATCH: CLICK HERE



“I think this was a lesson in finding one thing that you let yourself feel. And I let myself feel joy about DJ, and I hope he’s alive for another, you know, 95 years and I hope he lives the life he wants,” Wallace said during a panel discussion that included fellow MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Stephanie Ruhle and Michael Steele. “He wants to be a cop. He knows what he wants to do, and maybe when you have childhood cancer, that crystallizes for you. And I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer.”

“But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people,” Wallace continued.

During the speech, Trump noted that Daniel, who attended with his father, Theodis Daniel, had survived for over six years after being told he had only five months to live. Daniel, who wore a Houston Police Department uniform to the address, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2018, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“Tonight, D.J., we are going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” Trump said. “I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

