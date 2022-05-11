MSNBC Removes Host Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet The Press Daily’ From Cable Lineup

KAY SMYTHE

MSNBC and NBC are moving Chuck Todd’s “Meet the Press Daily” to a streaming-only option for viewers and changing the name to “Meet the Press Now.”

“Meet the Press,” hosted by Chuck Todd, is moving from the 1 p.m. EST cable slot to 4 p.m. slot on the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter. MSNBC is reportedly rebranding the 1 p.m. hour to “MSNBC Reports” and correspondent and anchor Chris Jansing will lead the new show, the outlet continued.

The switch-up is set to take place on May 26, The Hill reported. The network will also start producing a podcast called “Meet the Press NOW,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Complains About ‘Cancel Culture’ After Whoopi’s Suspension)

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim stated, according to THR, “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press’s daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.”

NBC News NOW launched in 2019 with live original programming, TV Insider reported. The streaming service has a reported average monthly viewership of 60 million video views and roughly 20 million hours watched, according to an NBC News press release.