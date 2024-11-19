‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Announce They ‘Personally’ Visited Trump At Mar-A-Lago

Nicole Silverio

MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Monday that they visited President-elect Donald Trump face-to-face in Mar-a-Lago for the first time in several years.

The co-hosts requested to meet with Trump after hearing several concerns about his cabinet picks and nominees, and went to Palm Beach, Florida, to meet with the president-elect Friday for the first time in seven years. They discussed several domestic issues including abortion, illegal immigration and using the institutions to go after political opponents, along with expressing interest to “restart communications.”

“Last Thursday, we expressed our own concerns on this broadcast and even said we would appreciate the opportunity to speak with the president-elect himself,” Brzezinski said. “On Friday, we were given the opportunity to do just that. Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to speak personally with President-elect Trump, it was the first time we have seen him in seven years.”

“Now we talked about a lot of issues, including abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets,” Scarborough added. “We talked about that quite a bit. And it’s gonna come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade, that we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues and we told him so.”

WATCH:

Brzezinski said Trump appeared “interested” in the discussion and seemed willing to find “common ground” with Democrats. She further noted that for nearly 80 million Americans, the economy, immigration and other domestic issues were more important than the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot or election denialism. “For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we?” Brzezinski continued. “Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country, we have been as clear as we know how in expressing our deep concerns about President Trump’s actions and words in the course of public debate, but for nearly 80 million Americans, election denialism, public trials, January 6 were not as important as the issues that moved them to send Donald Trump back the White House with their vote.”

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts and several of their guests have likened Trump to former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and have accused him of being a fascist dictator. Scarborough accused Trump of being the single biggest “threat to democracy since the Civil War” and compared him to Hitler during a Sept. 23 segment, while one of their guests Claire McCaskill claimed he is “more dangerous than Hitler” during a November 22, 2023, segment of the program.

