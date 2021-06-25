Morgan Stanley Bans Non-Vaccinated Clients And Employees From Offices

Harry Wilmerding

Morgan Stanley announced it would not let unvaccinated employees or clients into its office buildings, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

“Starting July 12 all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York and Westchester,” Morgan Stanley Chief Human Resources Officer Mandell Crawley said in a memo obtained by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

SCOOP from me: Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated staff and clients from New York offices starting next month https://t.co/Sb9DYN5X9L via @financialtimes — Imani (@MoiseNoise) June 22, 2021

Harry Wilmerding on June 23, 2021

Morgan Stanley announced it would not let unvaccinated employees or clients into its office buildings, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

“Starting July 12 all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York and Westchester,” Morgan Stanley Chief Human Resources Officer Mandell Crawley said in a memo obtained by the Financial Times on Tuesday.