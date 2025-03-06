‘More Room…For The Rest Of Us’: Florida’s Byron Donalds Rips Dems’ ‘Childish’ Protest Plans Against Trump’s Address

Hailey Gomez

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds called out Democrats, like Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Tuesday evening on Fox News for their “childish” protest plans against President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

A handful of Congressional Democrats are reportedly planning to protest Trump’s first joint address to Congress in various ways, with some not attending the speech at all and others allegedly bringing props. Omar, on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” Monday, told the MSNBC host what viewers and Republicans should prepare for from Democrats on Tuesday evening.

Fox host Laura Ingraham played a clip of Omar’s response to Donalds on “The Ingraham Show,” asking for his response if Democrats are going to follow through with their potential protest plans.

“So it’s a sui generis situation. You can smash Trump like that and just, you know, disrespect him because he’s Trump,” Ingraham said to Donalds.

“Look, if you walk out, that’s going to be OK. Just be more room in the chamber for the rest of us,” Donalds said. “I don’t really care. What I’m focused on is securing our border. The Democrats failed. What I really care about is sending people back to their home countries.”

WATCH: click here



Over a dozen Congressional Democrats have announced that their guests to Trump’s speech will be fired federal workers, with others inviting several fired veterans — a pushback against Trump’s efforts to work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in cutting federal spending, including layoffs, according to The New York Times. Some Democrats are also expected to bring props such as noisemakers, empty egg cartons, and hand clappers, according to Fox News.

During her discussion with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, Omar said that people “shouldn’t be surprised” to see “coordinated” efforts from lawmakers to send a “message,” as well as warning that there might also be “verbal reactions” to parts of Trump’s speech.

“They failed actually getting out of wars on the globe on the world stage. They failed. Donald Trump is doing that. He is focused on the American people. If they want to get up and walk out, that’s their business,” Donalds said. “It’ll demonstrate how childish they are and how serious they have not been about the business of America.”

Just hours ahead of Trump’s speech, 22 Democrats released identical videos on social media condemning the president’s economic policy, citing how egg prices are rising. The videos also showed the various lawmakers calling out DOGE and Elon Musk, claiming that they’ve made cuts to “vital government programs.”

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/Fox News/”The Ingraham Angle”)

