Monday is the Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade. A new tradition continues on the water celebrations.

For second time in a year the Tampa Bay Lightning have won another Stanley Cup and that means a boat parade something they had to do last year due to COVID but it has suddenly become a new Bay Area tradition. The Buccaneers followed their Super Bowl win with a boat parade and now here we are again with the Lightning celebrating on the water on Monday with ten’s of thousands of fans on shore on the water cheering them on.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that the parade would follow the same route as last time beginning around 10 a.m., players will be ushered onto boats at Davis Islands. The goal is to have the parade off and sailing by 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Castor “Our fans will be able to line up along the Riverwalk, through our parks.” The boat parade will end around noon or 1 p.m. at Rick’s on the River.

The mayor joked that “hopefully” the Stanley Cup won’t end up in the water, a reference to the time Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory in Tampa during their boat parade.

Here are some of the best places to park and then walk to a spot to see the parade.

Armature Parking Lot

1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Tampa Convention Center Garage

📍 141 E Brorein St, Tampa, FL 33602

Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk

📍 200N N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Poe Garage

📍 800 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Street Side Riverwalk

📍 Various meter locations

South Regional Garage

📍 301 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Green Lot Amalie

📍 655 Eunice St, Tampa, FL 33602

Garrison Street Parking Lot

📍 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

SP+ Parking Garage

📍 201 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Post Harbor Place Parking Garage

📍 800 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602