Minority Support For Biden Plummets Ahead Of 2024

Mary Lou Masters

President Joe Biden is losing support among minority voters — a key voting bloc for Democrats — ahead of the 2024 election, Axios reported Monday.

Biden is losing support among hispanic and black voters in a series of recent battleground state and national polls, as well as among youth voters in the crucial voting blocs Democrats typically enjoy, according to Axios. Two polls released Sunday — a New York Times survey of six swing-states, all of which Biden won in 2020, and a national CBS News survey — found that Biden is bleeding support among minority voters.

“Those financial factors may be hurting Mr. Biden with Black and Hispanic voters, key parts of the Democratic coalition, who are not convinced they would be helped financially if he wins a second term,” the CBS News poll found. “Hispanic voters are much likelier to say their finances would improve under Trump than Mr. Biden. And most Black voters do not expect their finances to change if Mr. Biden wins again.”

Support for Biden among minority voters since the 2020 election has dropped by 33 points, according to Axios. The Times survey, which found former President Donald Trump leading Biden by several points in several swing states but Wisconsin, indicated that the more diverse a state was, the worse the president did.

Conversely, support for Trump among black voters has jumped by 22 points, which the NYT described as “unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times.” In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Biden is winning with hispanic voters against Trump by only single digits in the Times survey, whereas Democrats historically win by margins of over 30 points, according to Axios.

Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz told Axios that polling a year out from the election day historically is not predictive of the outcome.

“President Biden’s campaign is hard at work reaching and mobilizing our diverse, winning coalition of voters one year out on the choice between our winning, popular agenda and MAGA Republicans’ unpopular extremism,” Munoz told Axios.

The findings come as a series of recent national and battleground state surveys indicate Trump is leading Biden by several points. The Times poll found Trump leading Biden in Arizona by 5 points, Georgia by 6 points, Michigan by 5 points, Nevada by 10 points and Pennsylvania by 4 points, but losing by 2 points in Wisconsin.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey released Oct. 19 indicated Trump was leading Biden across the same battleground states plus North Carolina at 47% to 43%.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

