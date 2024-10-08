Milton is a category 4 hurricane and at the moment the Bay Area is ground zero for a direct hit.

Hurricane Milton is currently targeting Florida’s densely populated areas, such as Tampa and Orlando. Local residents are understandably worried for their families and friends, especially since Tampa Bay is only beginning to recover from the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene less than two weeks prior.

Hurricane Milton quickly intensified to a Category 4 on Monday, heading towards densely populated areas in Florida. It poses a threat of a 12-foot storm surge in Tampa Bay and could lead to widespread evacuations, coming just 12 days after the devastating Hurricane Helene inundated the coast.

Currently, Hurricane Milton is exhibiting maximum sustained winds of 150 mph over the southern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm is projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area by Wednesday and is expected to remain a hurricane as it traverses central Florida towards the Atlantic Ocean.