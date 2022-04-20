MIKE TIRICO, CRIS COLLINSWORTH & MELISSA STARK TO CALL NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC Sports today announced its new Sunday Night Football announce team, featuring Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

Tirico and Collinsworth have teamed to call 21 NFL games (19 regular season, two preseason) since Tirico joined NBC Sports in 2016. Stark, NBC Sports’ newest team member, served as sideline reporter for ABC’s Monday Night Football for three seasons (2000-02), and has been a host and reporter for NFL Network since 2011.

“Sunday Night Football is destination viewing and we are thrilled to have Mike, Cris and Melissa call the action and tell the stories that football fans have come to expect from primetime TV’s #1 show,” said Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports Chairman.

The trio will work its first game together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in primetime on Thursday, Aug. 4 on NBC and Peacock. On Thursday, Sept. 8, Tirico, Collinsworth and Stark will call the NFL Kickoff Game on NBC and Peacock.

Following is a look at the NBC Sunday Night Football announce team:

Mike Tirico (Play-by-Play)

Calls primetime NFL games for his 17 th consecutive season this fall

consecutive season this fall Recently nominated for a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Sports Personality–Host category for the third consecutive year following a stretch in which he anchored the Tokyo Olympics in primetime, the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, Football Night in America, horse racing’s Triple Crown, golf’s U.S. Open, and the Indianapolis 500

One of only four play-by-play announcers to work primetime NFL package for at least 10 seasons (ESPN Monday Night Football, 2006-15)

Served as on-site and studio host of NBC’s Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports – since 2016.

Serves as NBC’s primetime Olympics host

Cris Collinsworth (Analyst)

Begins 14 th season in NBC Sunday Night Football booth this fall, following three seasons on NBC’s Football Night in America (2006-08)

season in NBC Sunday Night Football booth this fall, following three seasons on NBC’s Football Night in America (2006-08) Previously called NFL games on NFL Network from 2006-08, FOX from 2002-04 and NBC from 1990-95, and served as a studio analyst for NBC, FOX and HBO

A 16-time Sports Emmy Award-winner for his work on games and in-studio, has been a finalist for Outstanding Event Analyst in 15 of the last 16 years (including 2021 NFL season)

Majority owner of Pro Football Focus, which utilizes an exclusive and proprietary grading system to analyze the performance of every NFL and college player on each snap

In eight-year NFL career as wide receiver with Cincinnati Bengals (1981-88), earned three Pro Bowl trips and played in two Super Bowls

Melissa Stark (Sideline Reporter)

Spent three seasons as sideline reporter for ABC’s Monday Night Football (2000-02)

Host and reporter with NFL Network since 2011 (including host of Sports Emmy Award-winning NFL 360), and will continue select assignments

After MNF role, spent four years (2003-07) with NBC News, serving as TODAY show national correspondent and newsreader, and MSNBC anchor

Worked three Olympics with NBC Sports (2004, 2006 and 2008)

Prior to joining MNF, served as an ESPN reporter/correspondent on a range of properties and shows, including NFL Countdown

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football has been primetime TV’s #1 show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years.