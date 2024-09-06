Megyn Kelly, Glenn Greenwald Roast ‘Mr. Potato Head’ Brian Stelter Returning To CNN

Hailey Gomez

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly and Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald ripped Brian Stelter as “Mr. Potato Head” on Wednesday, calling out his return to CNN as Chief Media Analyst.

Stelter announced his return to the network on social media Tuesday, following the cancellation of his long-running show from CNN in August 2022. During an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly started off by calling out Stelter’s reappearance on CNN.

“On the subject of Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, guess who CNN just hired back? The hall monitor, Brian Stelter’s going back to CNN because CNN apparently looked at its dumpster fire ratings and thought to itself, ‘hmm what would be the solution to this? I’ve got it, Mr. Potato Head!” Kelly said.

Greenwald then criticized the network for attempting to “be neutral” when “everyone knows it’s not.”

“I just want to use this opportunity to recall one of the funniest things ever to happen in media news, which was CNN decided that even though nobody was watching their network, that it would be a good idea to create a CNN+ streaming service where people were forced to pay to watch the very people that no one wanted to watch for free,” Greenwald said.

“Then it opened and 21 days later it closed and died because nobody had any interest in it, and that was the Brian Stelter era. But what you said is so important which is that one of the reasons CNN has way even less viewership than MSNBC, let alone Fox, is because it’s like an MSNBC light version that kind of pretends to be neutral but everyone knows it’s not,” Greenwald continued. “That’s why even Stephen Colbert’s audience laughed at the idea that there was something objective about CNN.”

Greenwald teased that CNN had “so many people to choose from who are pure partisans,” but chose Stelter, who “stood out as an obsessive DNC anti-Trump hack,” which is “why he ended up getting fired,” previously.

Kelly then stated Stelter has “never been a journalist,” calling out CNN’s current CEO Mark Thompson for labeling Stelter as “one of the best Global experts in media commentary.”

“He is? Mark, did you ever actually watch Brian? Here’s the thing, he probably did. But since he was at The New York Times he was like, ‘Yes! Nailed it again, you go guy,’” Kelly continued. “And when he got to CNN he said, ‘You know we’re missing? We’re missing that important objective voice of Brian Stelter.’”

Stelter’s previous show, “Reliable Sources,” had been canceled just over two years ago by then CNN President Chris Licht. Licht was later replaced in August 2023 by now CNN President Mark Thompson, who was the former chief executive of the NYT and director-general of the BBC.

