McConnell: Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are ‘Something The Public Needs To Know’

Andrew Trunsky

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the findings of the Jan. 6 Select Committee are “something the public needs to know” in an interview.

McConnell’s remarks, coming from an interview with Spectrum News that aired Thursday, come months after he and Senate Republicans killed a bipartisan commission in May that would have investigated the riot. The select committee was formed weeks later, and most Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have dismissed it as nothing more than political grandstanding.

“We’re watching the investigation that’s occurring over in the House, reading about it like everyone else, and it will be interesting to see what facts they find,” McConnell said.

“I think the fact-finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it. It was a horrendous event, and I think what they’re seeking to find out is something the public needs to know,” he said.

The nine-member committee includes two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Both Cheney and Kinzinger have criticized former President Donald Trump and his repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

McConnell’s Spectrum interview is not the first time he has expressed interest in the committee’s findings. During his weekly presser Tuesday he told reporters that “it will be interesting to reveal all the participants involved.”

The committee revealed that multiple Fox News hosts urged Trump during the riot, to no avail, to tell the rioters to go home. It also showed a message from a Republican congressman, later revealed to be Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, to Mark Meadows, expressing dismay that President Joe Biden’s victory could not be overturned.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.