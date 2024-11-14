Matthew Faraci and Chris McIntire

It’s morning in America… again.

Just scroll through your X feed, even college football players are “doing the Trump dance.”

We are on the cusp of an American Renaissance and everyone can feel it.

The Left’s soliloquies and gnashing of teeth after last Tuesday’s historic Trump landslide victory have been entertaining, but they are also telling.

They have no idea what is happening in our nation, and they have no response, other than to smear and besmirch the astonishing number of black males, Hispanic voters, and white suburban women who supported Trump.

When you add in the groundswell of Gen Z’ers who openly supported Trump, you begin to understand the panic of Democrats seeing themselves on the edge of a demographic wasteland.

Their desperation this time though is not the result of the wrong candidate winning, it is the realization that the outcome of the Nov. 5 election has the potential to be the dawning of a new era in our nation’s history.

But some in the Left knew this backlash was coming.

Why else would Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign slowly embrace rhetoric that began to resemble a knock-off of Trump’s America First platform?

Suddenly, Harris was proclaiming that illegal immigration must be reigned in, copying Trump’s tax cut policy, and claiming she now had a plan to address run-away inflation. Even her vice-presidential pick was an imitation of Trump’s vice-presidential pick, albeit an inauthentic knock-off.

The Democrat advisors willing to engage in actual introspection understood that what they were dealing with was not simply MAGA 2.0.

This was not the 2016 Trump whose success lay less in substantive policy and more in being a political statement for the forgotten everyday Americans: a metaphorical middle finger from the heartland of America to the establishment elites in Washington D.C.

Indeed, Trump’s victory is not simply a political win or the return of MAGA, it is the dawn of an American Renaissance.

It is an idea that America can reclaim its destiny and God-given mantle as the beacon of hope and freedom in the world.

Not only did some Democrat advisors understand this, but the American people understood it as they went to the ballot box and propelled Trump back into the White House.

This American Renaissance is why you have Elon Musk joining with Trump, telling Americans it is okay to dream of reaching the stars, to take big risks and once again be a nation of explorers and adventurers.

It is why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is part of the movement, knowing we can return to an era of healthy and fit children, who know the joy of the outdoors and just being kids again, eating real food and not being sentenced to a lifetime on prescription drugs.

It’s embodied in Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, a man with an origin story straight out of a Marvel movie, who proudly displays the orthodoxy of his Catholic faith while embracing bitcoin and tackling the topic of AI.

America’s experiment with liberal progressivism has failed.

Starting with President Barack Obama’s entrance into the White House, progressivism reached its fevered peak in 2020-2024, and Americans began to realize it was nothing more than a movement that peddles racial divides, destroys American heritage, ruthlessly targets its political enemies, pushes men into bathrooms with little girls and encourages kids to mutilate themselves against the will of their parents in the name of transgenderism.

For years polite Americans have walked on eggshells, afraid to incur the wrath of a cancel culture pushing the latest leftist outrage trope.

Now, Americans desperately want to once again dream big as a people, to be proud of their heritage and what our nation can accomplish, and to know that their hard work can provide security and prosperity to their families.

Bringing this American Renaissance to fruition won’t be easy.

The same D.C. swamp that harassed and limited Trump’s effectiveness in his first term are back again. The faces and names may be changed but they are obsessed with their plans to destroy Trump and restore a self-serving bureaucracy that censors creative thought, destroys innovation and crushes the aspirations of Americans to be independent and self-sufficient.

But this time Trump is not standing alone, he is surrounded by an unlikely collection of larger-than-life-heroes and everyday Americans, answering the call to safeguard our nation’s history and claim our destiny.

To be successful in this grand endeavor we must rely on Providence and remain vigilant.

In the paraphrased words of a Founding Father, what we have been graciously given by God is an American Renaissance… if we can keep it.

—Matthew Faraci is Founder at Gideon300 Public Affairs and Co-Founder of The Chosen TV series, Chris McIntire is Senior Strategist at Gideon300 Public Affairs

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

