Matt Gaetz Clarifies He Won’t Be Joining Next Congress

Jason Cohen

Former Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz asserted on Friday that he will not be joining the 119th Congress after resigning from the 118th last week.

Gaetz resigned from Congress after President-elect Donald Trump selected him to be his attorney general in his upcoming administration, but subsequently withdrew himself from consideration for the position on Thursday. The former congressman announced he would be leaving Congress on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” saying he would still be involved with helping Trump.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” Gaetz said. “There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat.”

“I’m going to be fighting for President Trump. I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me as I always have, but I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress,” he added.

Gaetz wrote on X Thursday that his confirmation to be attorney general was “unfairly becoming a distraction” to the work of Trump’s transition.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General,” the former congressman wrote. “Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

“I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America,” he added.

The House Ethics Committee chose Wednesday not to publish its report on the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Gaetz. His resignation came days before the committee was slated to discuss the report.

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

