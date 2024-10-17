Mark Halperin Tells Tucker Carlson Trump Win Would Cause ‘Greatest Mental Health Crisis’ In US History

Jason Cohen

Journalist Mark Halperin told Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that he believes a reelection victory for former President Donald Trump would trigger an historic “mental health crisis.”

Trump currently holds narrow leads over Vice President Kamala Harris in every battleground state except Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolling averages. Halperin, on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” warned that a Trump win could prompt widespread mental health issues, including addiction, divorce and violence.

WATCH:

“I say this not flippantly. I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country. I think tens of millions of people will question their connection to the nation, their connection to other human beings, their connection to their vision of what their future for them and their children could be like,” Halperin said. “I think that it will require an enormous amount of access to mental health professionals. I think it’ll lead to trauma in the workplace. I think there’ll be some degree of protests.”

Carlson asked the journalist if he was “being serious,” to which Halperin answered he absolutely was.

“I think there’ll be alcoholism, there’ll be broken marriages … They think he’s the worst person possible to be president, and having won by the hand of [former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director] Jim Comey and fluke in 2016 and then performed in office for four years and denied who won the election last time and January 6,” Halperin said. “The fact that, under a fair election, America chose, by the rules, pre-agreed to, Donald Trump again — I think it will cause the biggest mental health crisis in the history of America. And I don’t think it will be kind of a passing thing that by the inauguration will be fine. I think it will be sustained and unprecedented and hideous, and I don’t think the country’s ready for it.”

Carlson noted that “mental health crises often manifest in violence.”

“Yeah, I think there’ll be some violence. I think there’ll be workplace fights, there’ll be fights at kids’ birthday parties, I think there’ll be protests that will turn violent. I hope they’re not, but I think there will be some,” Halperin asserted. “But I think it will be less anger and more a failure to understand how it could happen, like the death of a child or … your wife announcing she’s a lesbian and she’s leaving you for your best friend.”

“Like something that’s so traumatic that it is impossible for even the most mentally healthy person to truly process and incorporate into their daily life. I hope I’m wrong, but I think that’s what’s going to happen for tens of millions of people, because they think that their fellow citizens supporting Trump is a sign of fundamental evil at the heart of their fellow citizens and of the nation,” he continued. “That’s how they view it.”

The journalist added he “hope[s] that Trump handles it well” and works to “minimiz[e] that mental health crisis” if he wins.

Democrats have continued to liken Trump to Adolf Hitler and assert he poses a grave “danger” to the planet if he is reelected, even after two recent assassination attempts against him.

