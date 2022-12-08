Man Who Allegedly Shouted Antisemitic Threats At Preschool Gets Bond Revoked After Mooning Judge

Kate Anderson

A man charged with ethnic intimidation at a Jewish preschool had his bond revoked on separate charges after mooning a judge on Tuesday, according. to Detroit Free Press

Hassan Yehia Chokr was attending an emergency hearing in Wayne County, Michigan when he mooned the judge during the proceeding. Chokr had previously been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation following his antisemitic and racist threats while parents were bringing their children to the Jewish preschool last week.

During his pretrial hearing, Chokr, who attended virtually, mooned Judge Regina Thomas while making “abusive comments,” according to Detroit Free Press.

“And now he has removed his pants to show the court his backside,” the judge stated. “I’m putting him in a waiting room.”

Chokr’s attorney, Duane Johnson, suggested Chokr receive a “mental health evaluation” but maintained that during the incident at the Temple Beth El Chokr was “merely expressing his First Amendment rights and freedoms of speech” in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

On Monday, Chokr attended an arraignment for ethnic intimidation charges in Oakland county. During the court proceeding, Chokr made “anti-Jewish” and “explicit” comments to the judge before giving the middle finger.

The judge set his bail at 1 million dollars following his outburst, according to Detroit Free Press.

Police stated on Monday that during the arraignment witnesses at the synagogue made threats saying, “they were going to die,” according to Detroit Free Press.

Before Chokr’s incident at the Jewish synagogue, he had allegedly assaulted a female police officer after an “outburst” at the Islamic Center of America and ended up being chased by Dearborn County police while in possession of a gun, according to ClickOn Detroit. Chokr was released on a $10,000 bond by Judge Thomas.

Thomas did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

