Man Arrested Near Trump Rally In California, Charged With Illegal Gun Possession

Hailey Gomez

Authorities arrested a Las Vegas resident Saturday at a checkpoint for former President Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, California for allegedly possessing multiple illegal firearms, according to a press release.

Since the first assassination attempt against Trump on July 13 and the arrest of a second potential assassin on Sept. 15, the former president’s safety has been a top concern for lawmakers and the campaign. Riverside County Sheriff issued a statement announcing the arrest of 49-year-old Vem Miller who was found to be “illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.”

Officials said Miller was arrested at 4:59 p.m. by deputies assigned to the rally at a checkpoint at Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive. Miller, driving a black SUV, was booked for “a loaded firearm” and “a high-capacity magazine,” according to the press release.

“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” officials added.

Miller was confirmed to be released on $5,000 bail the same day and is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department inmate database.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held a press conference Sunday afternoon, stating Miller first approached the outer perimeter and gave “all indications that he belonged there, that he was a participant who was allowed to enter into VIP in the press corps.” However, as Miller progressed, officials discovered the 49-year-old was driving an unregistered vehicle with a homemade license plate “indicative of a group of citizens that claim to be sovereign citizens,” along with multiple passports and driver’s licenses

“The interior of the vehicle was in disarray. The vehicle had an obviously fake license plate, which prompted further investigation,” Bianco said. “During that investigation the deputy found multiple passports with multiple names, multiple driving license[s] with different names.”

While Bianco stated that Riverside officers “probably did” prevent a third assassination attempt, the Secret Service Chief of Communications posted a joint statement with the FBI noting that the investigation is ongoing but that the former president “was not in any danger.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI are aware of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest on Saturday. The U.S. Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and former President Donald Trump was not in any danger,” the statement read.

“While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night’s events,” the statement concluded.

In mid-September, Florida officials arrested 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh after a Secret Service agent spotted him in the bushes at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach while the former president was playing the course. After firing shots at Routh, the 58-year-old fled, leaving behind an “AK-47 style rifle with a scope,” two backpacks, a GoPro and ceramic body armor plates, officials confirmed.

Routh was formally charged on Sept. 24 by federal prosecutors with attempting to assassinate a major political candidate, knowingly possessing a firearm and ammunition despite a previous conviction, possession of a firearm that had “the importer’s and manufacturer’s serial number removed, obliterated and altered,” and forcibly assaulting and interfering with a Secret Service special agent, according to court documents.

The arrest of Routh came after the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired multiple rounds into Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. The attack killed former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, injured two supporters and injured Trump’s ear as well.

After his release, Miller reportedly denied the allegations, telling the Southern California News Group how he was “shocked” to have been arrested, noting he is a supporter of the former president, according to Fox News. Miller additionally claims that he was never told the reason behind his apprehension initially, and was allegedly only able to call a lawyer eight hours after his arrest, the outlet reported.

“These accusations are complete bullshit,” Miller said, according to Fox News. “I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody.”

Trump Campaign’s Communications Director Steven Cheung confirmed Sunday that the team was “monitoring the situation and gathering more information,” thanking law enforcement for their involvement.

“We thank law enforcement for securing the rally site and helping ensure the safety of President Trump. We are aware of news reports about the arrest and are currently monitoring the situation and gathering more information,” Cheung wrote.

This article has been updated to reflect developing information as it has become available.

