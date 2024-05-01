Majority Of Swing-State Voters Say Conviction In Bragg Trial Won’t Deter Them From Voting For Trump: POLL

MARY LOU MASTERS

A majority of voters in seven crucial battleground states said a conviction of former President Donald Trump in the New York criminal trial won’t deter them from supporting him in November, a poll released on Tuesday found.

In Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan, 71% of registered voters said a potential conviction would either have “no impact” on their decision or makes them “more likely” to support Trump in 2024, as well as 73% in North Carolina, 72% in Wisconsin, 70% in Georgia and 67% in Nevada, according to an Emerson College/The Hill survey. Only 27% to 33% of the voters in each battleground state said such a conviction would make them “less likely” to vote for President Trump.

A plurality of independent voters in each swing state — anywhere from 42% to 47% — said a conviction will have “no impact” on whether they support Trump or not, the poll found.

A CNN/SSRS survey released Thursday found that a majority of Americans aren’t confident that the New York trial’s jury can reach a fair verdict. Similarly, an AP/NORC poll published on April 16 found that only 35% of Americans think Trump acted illegally in relation to the charges brought against him.

Trump has entered the trial’s third week following jury selection and opening statements, while Judge Juan Merchan considers whether to punish the former president for allegedly violating a gag order. The former president faces 34 felony counts tied to allegedly falsifying business records when reimbursing a payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

The Emerson College/The Hill poll also found Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup by five points in North Carolina; four points in Arizona; three points in Georgia; two points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; and one point in Michigan and Nevada.

Trump’s margins grow in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. included, while the former president’s margins remain the same in both Arizona and Michigan, according to the poll.

The Emerson College/The Hill survey polled 1,000 registered voters in each of the seven swing states between April 25 and April 29 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.