LUKE NIFORATOS: Pro-Pot Policies Won’t Win Trump This Election

During a recent press conference, former President Donald Trump was asked if he supported Vice President Kamala Harris’ previous statements supporting marijuana legalization. Trump replied, “But as we legalize it throughout the country — whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing — it’s awfully hard to have people … that are in jail right now for something that’s legal.”

His “good or bad” question has only one answer: States violating federal law by legalizing marijuana and high-potency THC-infused products is very bad.

First, let’s be clear: Former President Trump and Vice President Harris are correct that no one should be in jail for having a joint in their pocket. In fact, virtually no one is. President Joe Biden’s Executive Orders pardoning certain marijuana possession crimes notably resulted in the release of absolutely no one from federal prisons. Law enforcement long ago stopped focusing on small possession cases. Biden’s announcement was pure political theater.

The fact that Trump seems to be equivocating on marijuana legalization should be concerning to parents, medical professionals, law enforcement and educators. (RELATED: Weed Lobby Ramps Up Spending Ahead Of Major Legislation While Studies Show Drug Could Cause Major Health Problems)

If he cares about the public health and the politics of the issue, Trump should oppose drug legalization. For an election cycle that will have both sides of the aisle focused on immigration and border policy, crime and public safety, and protecting American families, supporting drug legalization is nonsensical.

This should be particularly true for a president who understands how substance abuse destroys lives. Though he seldom discusses it, Trump doesn’t drink alcohol because he watched his brother Fred die at 42 after a long battle with alcoholism.

Trump should not ignore that states legalizing marijuana have unleashed El Chapo 2.0. With a raging border crisis, states that have legalized marijuana have created a windfall for Chinese, Mexican and other foreign cartels to set up shop in America. These new drug syndicates are making themselves comfortable across California, Colorado and Maine — and in suburban communities where they have gutted houses and turned them into illegal grow operations.

Law enforcement does not have the resources or the time to even begin to fight back against the fentanyl dealers let alone these highly dangerous, organized criminal operations. The Oregon Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, a coalition of law-enforcement agencies, reported that transnational criminal organizations “connected to China have increased their presence in large-scale marijuana cultivation and export.” This is also happening in Oklahoma and California.

It should not surprise Trump that normalizing drugs leads to more drug use, more addiction and worse public health outcomes.

Marijuana has become a gateway drug in more ways than one. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently testified to Congress that Chinese cartels trafficking in fentanyl are using state-legal marijuana businesses as a cover to launder illicit profits.

States thought they could legalize marijuana and it would be a windfall for tax revenue that would destroy the illicit drug market. Instead, states have invited more fentanyl, meth and other drugs, which cartels are seamlessly profiting from under the cover of state-sanctioned marijuana businesses. A presidential campaign cannot succeed in running on solutions to an unsecured border and illegal immigration without addressing the pitfalls of marijuana legalization.

Increased cartel activity also comes with a raging illicit market for marijuana and giant increases in crime. More than 80% of the marijuana sold and consumed in California is done so through the illicit market — not the legal one. The same scenario plays out in Oregon and many other states that have legalized marijuana and THC-infused drugs under the guise that “regulation” would get rid of the drug dealers.

Instead, states made the dealers richer and created a whole new class of Pot Barons profiting at the expense of America’s young people, minorities and their families.

Americans are seeking a president who will prioritize public health and safety. A shift toward marijuana legalization cuts against both objectives. (RELATED: Vulnerable Dem Senator Changed Tune On Legalizing Weed After Raking In Donations From Cannabis Execs, Lobbyists)

States legalizing marijuana have seen exponential increases in crime. In Colorado, neighborhoods allowing pot shops saw up to a 1,400% increase in crime rates; and in Oregon found significant increases in property crime, burglary and car thefts. A survey of Illinois law enforcement found that one in four departments said marijuana was the biggest contributor to violent crime and one of their top three drug threats in their areas of responsibility.

Beyond these statistics, Trump should not ignore the science here. Today’s ultra-potent THC infused drugs are nothing like the weed of a decade ago, and these dangerous drugs are associated with psychosis, depression, suicidality, IQ loss among young people and violence. A study recently published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse correlated violent behavior with heavy use of marijuana.

Other studies have found these products are associated with a five-fold increase in developing schizophrenia or psychosis.

Legalize marijuana, and the border, crime, cartel and mental health crises all get worse. Yes, President Trump, legalizing marijuana has been a very bad trend. Don’t endorse it. More drugs won’t make America great.

Luke Niforatos is the executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), the nation’s leading advocacy group for health-centric marijuana policy.

