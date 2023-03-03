Liz Cheney To Become Professor At The University Of Virginia

Mary Lou Masters

Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney will join the University of Virginia’s Center For Politics to be a professor of practice, according to the university.

Cheney will give guest lectures in both classes and events, as well as partake in the university’s research, according to the Center For Politics. As of now, her position runs through the fall semester, but can be renewed for years to come.

“I am delighted to be joining the UVA Center for Politics as a Professor of Practice. Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort. I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the Center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world,” Cheney said in a statement.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, lost reelection in 2022 by more than 20 percentage points to Rep. Harriet Hageman, who was notably endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the August Wyoming primary. She was a top voice on the Jan. 6 Committee, and voted alongside nine other Republicans to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“There are many threats facing our system of government and I hope my work with the Center for Politics and the broader community at the University of Virginia will contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy,” Cheney said in a statement.

Cheney organized a political action committee, known as The Great Task, following her Wyoming defeat. She reportedly created the PAC to prevent Trump from returning to office.

